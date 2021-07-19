The We Care Coalition is holding a focus group, pizza included, for youth going into grades eight through 11 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Breckenridge Family Community Center, 521 Sixth St. N, Breckenridge.
Students who live or go to school in Wilkin County are welcome to attend. Parents should RSVP to Ashley Wiertzema at awiertzema@co.wilkin.mn.us.
Bring an open mind, and a willingness to talk, listen and respond to other young people from all over the county. Let’s talk about your experience and perspective as a young person living in Wilkin County. This is a youth-led conversation.
RSVPs can be sent to Ashley Wiertzema at awiertzema@co.wilkin.mn.us.
