We Care Coalition may partner with 4-H for youth commission

The Wilkin County We Care Coalition discussed potentially partnering with Wilkin County 4-H to launch a youth commission program that has been in the works since May.
A youth commission would focus on youth voice, choice and action and ideally involve student representatives of different ages, interests, backgrounds and locations in the county.
The We Care Coalition held a focus group in July to gauge youths’ interests, desires and needs in the county. While just one girl was able to attend the focus group, she provided insight to build from, We Care Coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema said.
“She was thinking of all these things that could (involve) the kids who really aren’t involved in much,” Wiertzema said. “Then she talked about when we lost the movie theater — which we also talked about in the adult focus group — we lost something great for the community.”
Ultimately, the youth commission would determine what they would like to do as representatives, Wiertzema said.
Breckenridge Public Schools new Community Liaison, Stacy Diaz, joined Wednesday’s meeting. Her role as community liaison would be to get the community more involved with the schools.
It was the perfect storm because the youth commission project would need to have the support and understanding of the schools to be successful. Wiertzema said she and Monique Stelzer, 4-H Youth Development Extension educator, have been meeting to discuss how the different entities could collaborate.
“How can the We Care Coalition, the schools and 4-H work together and make sure we’re doing this in a safe manner?” Wiertzema asked.
It would make sense for the We Care Coalition to partner with 4-H on the youth commission project because 4-H is the largest non-school youth organization in the county. It is even larger than the Campbell School District, Stelzer said.
4-H also has a robust and sophisticated volunteer program with screening, training and background checks. While the screening process takes time, it’s worth it, Stelzer said. Volunteers for a youth commission would be heavily involved in each of the student’s lives and goals for the program.
“We’ve done all kinds of things to make sure the adults have the resources and tools they need to be a successful adult in our program,” Stelzer said.
Additionally, 4-H has accident and liability insurance, something the We Care Coalition would need to purchase if they were the sole sponsor of the youth commission. Finally, it would be more stable to have two organizations backing the program rather than one, Wiertzema said. If the youth commission is to be sustainable and long-lasting, it would be beneficial to have 4-H behind it in addition to the We Care Coalition.
“There are a lot of things people don’t think about, a lot of things organizations don’t think about,” Stelzer said.
The only potential downside to partnering with 4-H on the project is the brand and stereotypes that follow 4-H. But the program is much more than animals and fair shows, Stelzer said. Something like a youth commission could fit within the scope of what 4-H aims to do for young adults.
