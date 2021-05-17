We Care Coalition moving forward with youth commission

The We Care Coalition is moving forward with the creation of a Wilkin County Youth Commission, a delegation of youth who would be representative of the county.
Monique Stelzer, 4-H Youth Development Extension educator, presented the idea at the Thursday, May 13 meeting. She said she envisions a group of youth involved in different activities, who come from different backgrounds, coming together to be the liaison between adults and youth in the community.
“As adults in the community, I’m not seeing great representation,” Stelzer said. “I’m not seeing great role models of adults showing how to have civil dialogue, how to have a conversation about contentious topics, how to agree and/or disagree with somebody and not have that become a personal feeling about somebody.”
Not sharing the same opinion as someone should not devolve into disrespecting them as a human being, she said. The idea of youth commission was born from her desire for more decency and a need for more youth opportunities in the county.
The youth commission would work with the adult commissioners who serve on the Wilkin County Board. They would take on a project they want to see happen, work out the logistics of the project and carry it forward, Stelzer said.
“Maybe it’s little, free pantries to increase food access, maybe it’s a dog park in Campbell because there’s a bunch of dogs down there, whatever that issue is. And they’d work collectively to bring that forward as a community development effort,” she said.
Youth commissioners could also gain experience for future careers in public government. There is a lot behind a successful community, Stelzer said. From garbage collectors to social workers, every person plays an important role.
“People don’t understand how interconnected communities are and what those job opportunities are within schools, within local government,” Stelzer said. “I think there’s a good career readiness and a good career connection opportunity to do something like that.”
The youth commission would create a space for young people to ask questions, present their own thoughts and ideas and understand the different aspects of a community.
Stelzer said critical thinking is asking questions and sincerely listening to and considering someone else’s point of view.
“(It would be) learning to listen to understand, not listen to respond,” Stelzer said.
The youth commission would also increase the number of students involved in activities. Results from a 2019 report on student involvement showed over 90 percent of 5th and 8th graders and over 85 percent of 11th graders did not participate in any leadership activities, like student government; academic extracurriculars, like tutoring and homework help; or non-sport extracurriculars, such as drama, music, chess or science club, Daily News previously reported.
Youth involvement was low in 2019, and likely even lower in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, We Care Coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema previously said. Another outcome of the 2019 survey was a low number of students who felt like the community cared about them, Stelzer said.
The We Care Coalition will gather a team of youth over the summer. Wiertzema said the group should consist of students who may not be involved in other activities but want a voice.
“We want kids from all walks of life to come together,” Wiertzema said.
The commission would be youth-led, but adult-guided, and the coalition would oversee the group. By starting a youth commission, the coalition hopes to see an improvement in youth participation and youth mental health after a difficult year.
“We know that (participation) correlates with less substance abuse and less mental health issues,” Wiertzema said..
The We Care Coalition will look for grant opportunities or business sponsorships to help build the program.
