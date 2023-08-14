We Care Coalition to collaborate with Adventure Park
We Care Coalition meetings are held at Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center located at 521 6th St N, Breckenridge, Minn. 

The We Care Coalition met at the Family Community/Teen Center building in Breckenridge this past week on Thursday, Aug. 10. They discussed updates regarding the Skate Park fundraiser in June and then talked about an event at the Adventure Park in Breckenridge.

WCC’s mission is to “help youth succeed by finding their purpose and passion while making healthy choices,” with a vision of a “safe and healthy community where youth choose to make healthy decisions and are supported and valued for those choices.”

Coasters that have been created for Alcohol Prevention as part of the We Care Coalition. 


