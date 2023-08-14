We Care Coalition to collaborate with Adventure Park

The We Care Coalition met at the Family Community/Teen Center building in Breckenridge this past week on Thursday, Aug. 10. They discussed updates regarding the Skate Park fundraiser in June and then talked about an event at the Adventure Park in Breckenridge.
WCC’s mission is to “help youth succeed by finding their purpose and passion while making healthy choices,” with a vision of a “safe and healthy community where youth choose to make healthy decisions and are supported and valued for those choices.”
Funds raised during the Twin Towns SkatePark fundraiser were over $1,700. The goal was determined to be $138,000 to complete the next phase of expansion.
The WCC discussed further details about scheduling an event at the Adventure Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Talk included setting up a booth at the event for awareness and outreach. WCC is to hold a raffle at the booth with prizes, including a JBL wireless speaker.
During the Adventure Park event, WCC plans to host a scavenger hunt with prizes as well. The event will be held in September, potentially Wednesday the 13th, with a rain date set for Wednesday the 27th.
In November, the WCC is working to bring David Galvin of Soul Shop to the area to do a workshop for Youth Mental Health First Aid. The plan is to host a youth gathering on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Methodist Church Pastor Mark Gronseth will work to invite other pastors. WCC will provide pizza for the youth night.
The Mental Health First Aid is meant to teach people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among youth ages 12-18.
The workshop is meant to cover many areas, including:
Further content on trauma, substance use, self-care and the impact of social media and bullying
How to connect the youth with help
How to interact with a child or adolescent in crisis
Common signs and symptoms of substance use challenges
Common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges in the 12-18 age group, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
Coasters had recently been created for Alcohol Prevention. Members of the WCC discussed distribution locations to local and surrounding restaurants and bars. The coasters read “Parents Are The #1 Reason Kids Choose Not To Drink. It starts at home. Talk early. Talk often.”
The WCC adjourned after a good meeting according to the members. Much is being planned in the upcoming month. The coalition is continuing their youth outreach and hopes to meet in schools when the school year is in full swing again.