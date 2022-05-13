We Care Coalition is a group based out of Wilkin County Public Health with the mission of helping youth succeed by finding their purpose and passion while making healthy choices. After their Thursday, May 12 meeting they have decided to break fiscal ties with the county and move forward as a 501©(3) organization.
This change will bring a more seamless transition into any actions the organization would like to take. Currently, anything they do has to go through the county for funding, which can complicate matters further.
In the past, it made sense for the organization to be under Public Health because an employee, Ashley Wiertzema, was the coordinator of the group. There were no issues in grant writing because she had the experience and was already contracted under the county.
Now, with Mandy Steinberger as the coordinator of the group, the waters became muddied. She was not a county employee and any funding that came through county entities couldn’t easily be worked on by her.
She has recently filled out volunteer paperwork for Wilkin County Public Health, but that doesn’t answer the question of compensation. As a volunteer she can work more easily within the county’s parameters, but any county work-related expenses must come from her own funds.
This was one of the main reasons the group considered becoming a nonprofit instead. This way they didn’t have to hop through tons of hoops for anything the organization may need.
Recently, the group considered accepting a grant of $2000 from Partnership 4Health regarding vaping in schools.
This grant became tangled up in the workflow it would take to coordinate it within the county. If We Care Coalition was its own organization it could have just accepted the grant themselves, according to Public Health Director Becky Tripp.
Steinberger said the process of becoming a 501©(3) could take anywhere between three and six months. With a unanimous decision from the six members in attendance, that process can now begin.
In the change the group will need to choose a president, secretary and treasurer. Steinberger told the group if no one else was interested, she would be able to take on the president and treasurer position.
Bridget Forst, representing Wilkin County Family Services, told the group she would be available to take on the secretary position if necessary.
Again, the group has no plans to change any of their goals or practice, they just want to be able to make decisions more seamlessly.
The next We Care Coalition meeting will be held June 9, at 9:30 a.m. in the Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center.
