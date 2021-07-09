We Care Coalition to hold youth focus group July 29

The We Care Coalition is holding a focus group, pizza included, for youth going into grades eight through 11 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Breckenridge Family Community Center.
Students who live or go to school in Wilkin County are welcome to attend. Parents should RSVP to Ashley Wiertzema at awiertzema@co.wilkin.mn.us.
The focus group will gather Wilkin County youths’ experience and perspectives and discuss what young people want and need in the county, We Care members determined at a Wednesday, July 7 meeting. No sensitive topics will be discussed, Wiertzema said. Most importantly, it will be a youth-led conversation.
Limiting the participating grades to eight through 11 is based on data from 2019 about youth experience and extracurricular activities in the community that showed a drop off in participation in 11th graders, Wiertzema said.
“Bring an open mind and a willingness to talk, listen and respond to other young people from all over the county,” the flyer reads.
The results will help shape the youth commission, a project the We Care Coalition has talked about starting for the last several years. The idea of a youth commission was presented this year at a May meeting by Monique Stelzer, 4-H Youth Development Extension educator.
The project is still in its infancy, but it is moving forward quickly, Wiertzema said. The plan is to instate a youth commission by the beginning of the upcoming school year.
While the We Care Coalition does not know yet how large they would like the youth commission to be, they do know they want representatives of different ages, interests, backgrounds and locations in the county.
It’s important to include students from as far north as Rothsay, Minnesota, and as far south as Campbell, Minnesota, to have balanced representation, just like the actual county commissioners, We Care member Neal Folstad said.
“The commission is a good idea to get the youth involved. I’m all for that. But we need to make sure that we spread out the representation,” Folstad said.
It’s also important to tap into all four schools in the county and homeschooled students, We Care members said Wednesday.
The logistics of the youth commission — such as size, duties and frequency of meetings — have yet to be determined but will be heavily influenced by the results of the focus group.
Larger communities have formed youth commissions, such as St. Paul and Red Wing, Minnesota, West Central Minnesota Regional Prevention Coordinator Nicki Linsten-Lodge said.
“I talked to the coordinator in St. Paul and got some information. … It’s been so hard this last year because most everywhere has gone virtual and most places that have a youth commission are urban or metro, which causes its own set of issues,” Linsten-Lodge said.
We Care members will be in contact with the coordinators of the St. Paul youth commission and a youth commission in Olmsted County, Minnesota, to gain perspectives on how best to begin the group. They will also meet following the focus group to analyze the results and determine if another focus group is necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.