In the next few weeks, schools in Wilkin County, Minnesota, will be opening to in-person learning. Because of the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has had on students, the county’s We Care Coalition reached out to leaders at Breckenridge, Rothsay and Campbell-Tintah as a resource.
“COVID has really impacted a lot of different things, especially for social and emotional learning. I know that each school has been looking at that to address in their plans,” Health Educator and We Care Coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema said. “I have read most of everyone’s plans and am impressed with your plans and what you have been doing.”
Because many activities that could once happen before social distancing rules went into place, the coalition is hoping to have youth engage in online virtual activities. These activities are mean to work youth’s development and social-emotional learning during the pandemic.
Wiertzema said that some students have likely not had much interaction since mid-March when schools were told to shut their doors.
“Some of these kids have not had much experience in relationship building outside of their home and maybe a few Zoom meetings,” she said.
Members from county schools thank Wiertzema for the county’s work and intend to use Wilkin County Public Health as a resource for informing students on COVID-19 health-related issues as well as information for developing social and emotional health.
“If there is any questions or concerns, we don’t know all of the answers but we will take the time to research and find that answer for you and then get back to you,” Public Health Director Deb Jacobs said.
