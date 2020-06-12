We Care looks to community for youth well-being

Wilkin County’s We Care Coalition members discussed improving mental well-being in local youth and brainstormed initiatives at a Zoom meeting held Thursday, June 11.
Coalition members are working on designing initiatives focused on building mental well-being in students in the Minnesota county. The three major areas of focus are social integration, community relationships and student-teacher relationships.
The hyperfocus of those three components are being highlighted after the Minnesota Student Survey from 2019 indicated major decreases in these areas from 2016, coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema said.
“Those three areas really are the ones that stand out, but really the big one is social integration,” Wiertzema said.
Social integration, which describes activities that generate a sense of belonging to the community, dropped by 19 percent in Wilkin County in 2019 from 2016. Community relationships, describing a student’s sense of support from the community, dropped by 12.4 percent since 2016. And a student’s perspective of teacher support dropped by 11.1 percent.
Minnesota’s total statistics show that students from across the state have also dropped in these categories.
The coalition is in the works of designing initiatives that focuses on external assets, such as support, empowerment, constructive use of time, and boundaries and expectations, intended to increase the mental well-being of students. They are hoping to collaborate and lay out initiatives at their next meeting in July.
“The external assets are what kids need in lots of places in their lives,” Wiertzema said. “The coalition can focus on this and it will tie into those developmental relationships. If we focus on those four then it’s tying with what we want to do at the family level.”
The coalition will be designing programs and outreaching to community members and community groups that want to engage with youth in the community to promote empowerment, a sense of belonging and community relationships.
