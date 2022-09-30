The staff and supporters of Scott’s Electric, Wahpeton, had a surprise for one of their own Thursday, Sept. 29.

Electrician Ken Koolmo is receiving treatment for acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), known by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as a brief but intense attack of inflammation commonly in the brain and spinal cord. As Ken and his wife Wendy put it, he is dealing with “MS on steroids.”



