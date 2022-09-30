The staff and supporters of Scott’s Electric, Wahpeton, had a surprise for one of their own Thursday, Sept. 29.
Electrician Ken Koolmo is receiving treatment for acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), known by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as a brief but intense attack of inflammation commonly in the brain and spinal cord. As Ken and his wife Wendy put it, he is dealing with “MS on steroids.”
“It’s very aggressive and very rare,” Wendy Koolmo said. “You get all the MS symptoms in four days to four weeks. From there, you hit rock bottom and then it’s just a fight up from there.”
Ken Koolmo’s current treatment includes receiving steroids to combat his immune system attacking himself. The idea is that he will be weaned off from a high dosage. Attitude is pivotal for ADEM patients.
“It’s the mindset. It’s the feeling of ‘Just don’t ever give up,’” Ken Koolmo said. “We’ve come a long ways.”
Ken and Wendy Koolmo and their family received a great dose of positivity at Thursday’s picnic for Scott’s Electric employees. It included the drawing for winners of raffled off prizes to support the Koolmos. Wendy Koolmo herself was the surprise winner of $1,000 donated by Wahpeton dentists Dr. Paula Sabbe and Dr. Jeffrey Withuski.
“People were actually buying tickets and submitting Ken and Wendy’s names on them,” said Kaycee Fuder, Scott’s Electric office manager and hostess of the raffle drawing.
Other donors to the raffle drawing, broadcast Thursday through Facebook Live, included the Clinic for Oral Health, Wahpeton, coaching staff throughout the city of Wahpeton, Border States Electric, Fargo, North Dakota, and Fairmount Lockers, Fairmount, North Dakota. They were joined by Bell Bank, led by Becky Snyder and Vicky Schafer, who contributed to the Koolmos’ benefit with the Pay It Forward program.
“We just raised $30,000 for Ken and Wendy,” Fuder said following the raffle drawing. “Let’s give everybody a big hand.”
Ken and Wendy Koolmo were more than equally thrilled by the success of the benefit for himself and their family.
“Thanks for everything, guys,” Ken Koolmo said. “It’s a great community that we live in. Everybody comes together in a time of need and it showed this time. We appreciate it so much.”
Wendy Koolmo added that she and the entire Koolmo family appreciate not only the people who donated and participated in the raffle, but even those who have reached out with kind words and well wishes.
“This is one big family,” said Wendy Koolmo, an administrative assistant at Essentia Health’s clinic in Wahpeton. “Even though we are river cities, Breckenridge is just as involved in everything as well as Wahpeton is.”
“This community is awesome,” Ken Koolmo said. “These small town communities are great. The support is amazing.”
Ken and Wendy Koolmo are parents of four and recent in-laws. Their family includes Bailey Schmidt and her husband, Austyn; Lexie Carlson, McKena Koolmo and Cooper Koolmo. Ken said his recovery is a slow but sure process and “we’re coming along.”
“Hopefully this is just a speed bump,” he said. “We’ll be back to normal here shortly. We’re going from July 12, when I was paralyzed from the chest down, to within the next week or two, when hopefully I’ll be walking without any walkers or anything. I’m walking with walkers now.”
The long-term prognosis for individuals with ADEM is generally favorable, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Most individuals begin their recovery within days and a majority of individuals have total or near-total recoveries within six months.
“I’m 42 years old,” Ken Koolmo said. “I do not want to be in a wheelchair the rest of my life. I love my job. I need to be able to walk to continue my career. We’re at the point where we’re ready for this to be over.”
Wendy Koolmo is proud and thankful when she remembers how her bosses at Essentia Health let her put Ken first while still maintaining her job.
“When Ken was in the hospital for six weeks, I spent every night in the hospital with him,” Wendy Koolmo said. “I was able to keep my job and work from the computer in the hospital. I think about everybody — so many people have reached out and shown support. We just don’t know what we would do without everybody.”
