‘We’re really one big city divided by a river’

With less than two weeks until the Fourth of July, work continues at John Randall Field, Wahpeton.
Joe Schreiner, newly elected as president of the Wahpeton Park Board, said they were informed that backstop netting would be installed no later than Monday, June 29. John Randall Field is scheduled to hold a Wahpeton-Breckenridge baseball game, with fireworks to follow, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
“We’re working hard to get things done,” Schreiner said. “We expect the dugouts to be completed son. The floors are being poured as we speak. Everything else is ready for play.”
The upcoming holiday game is one of several summer events taking place in the Twin Towns Area. Spanning North Dakota and Minnesota, the region has dealt with two often-differing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a heartfelt decision by the Breckenridge City Council, the Minnesota city’s pool will remain closed for the summer,” Daily News reported earlier in June.
While the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center (BFAC) is closed, the Chahinkapa Park Swimming Pool, Wahpeton, is scheduled to be open through Aug. 16, 2020. Schreiner said it’s too bad the state of Minnesota’s restrictions wouldn’t allow the BFAC to open in a timely manner, but looked on the bright side.
“There was a comment made at a park board meeting, that we’re really just one big city divided by a river,” Schreiner said. “Now, there are different guidelines on either side of the river, but we are being good partners. Breckenridge residents are coming over here to swim, their baseball team is coming over to play. We’re opening the door here and it’s a good thing for both towns.”
Minnesota’s “Stay Safe Plan” includes guidelines from the state’s natural resources and health departments. Under the plan, public swimming pools were allowed to open on June 10 at 50 percent capacity. Additional recommendations were made for youth and adult sports:
• for games or scrimmages, both within teams and between teams, the recommended opening day is Wednesday, June 24 or later for outdoor sports and Wednesday, July 1 or later for indoor sports
• for full team practices for all sports, indoor or outdoor, the recommended opening day is Wednesday, June 24
When it comes to youth sports, the North Dakota “Smart Restart” plan is aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considerations.
“Each community may need to make adjustments to meet its unique needs and circumstances,” the CDC stated. “Implementation should be guided by what is practical, acceptable and tailored to the needs of each community.”
Schreiner is president of a Wahpeton Park Board that’s welcoming new but familiar members. Roger Jensen, a former commissioner elected by write-in vote earlier in June, was sworn in as a new commissioner. He’s joined by Tyler Gripentrog, son of recently retired Commissioner Wayne Gripentrog, former board president.
Gripentrog retired from the Wahpeton Park Board after 20 years of service. Commissioner Devry Klocke also retired after 12 years of service. Additionally, city Recreation Director LaRee Bumgarner announced she will retire in November 2020 and Commissioner Art Grochow was elected vice president of the park board.
“I appreciate the park board feeling the way they did,” Schreiner said. “Wayne’s shoes are pretty big to fill. We’re going to do what we can.”
Residents and visitors who attend the Fourth of July game should know that grandstands will not be available. Their refurbishment and canopy installment will not be completed in time, Schreiner said. Meanwhile, he’s anticipating people will be respectful of social distancing guidelines.
“Family members, of course, are considered a group,” Schreiner said. “I know that some folks aren’t respecting the rules as well. We’ve seen that in different cities. But I think we’ll be in good shape. We’ll be fine on the Fourth of July.”
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of summer events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.