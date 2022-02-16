Intense winter weather and its effect on road conditions made traveling through the southern Red River Valley a dicey proposition between Wednesday, Feb. 9-Friday, Feb. 11.
The winter event included icy roads, near-zero visibility and periodic closures to high-traffic roads including North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to the city of Wahpeton. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol reminded citizens that motorists are not allowed to travel on closed roads due to life-threatening conditions.
“Friday was hell out there,” Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said Tuesday, Feb. 15. “We got a call from Jill (Breuer, communications/911 manager) — I think it was close to 120 calls between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. before they finally closed down Highway 13 and I-29. Everybody was in a ditch.”
The furious weather made an impact — but so did professionalism and compassion. Sedler, presenting before the Richland County Board of Commissioners, shared the words of Fire Chief Andy Gregor, Dwight, North Dakota.
“Andy wanted to thank one of the Highway Department employees, who led a couple ambulances back and forth from the interstate and helped (the fire department) out. I also want to give thanks to all of my employees, who were out there, too,” Sedler said.
Blizzard conditions were so strong in some areas as of 8 a.m. Friday that snow plow operations were halted while Richland County, North Dakota, and the wider Red River Valley waited for the storm to break. At the same time, there was no guarantee that any non-county or emergency worker would recognize the seriousness of the situation.
We’ve had a hell of a winter,” Sedler said.
Later in the meeting, Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson discussed the influx of free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Richland County has received 1,770 total kits, which include two tests per kit. The local health department, headquartered in Wahpeton, is currently distributing one kit, with two tests, per person.
The free kits can be picked up from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Richland County Health Department, the second floor of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton.
“Test kits are available for individuals ages 2 years and older,” Carlson said. “If you want to have someone younger than age 2 get tested for COVID-19, you’ll need to have that done by a healthcare provider.”
Richland County’s current allocation of 1,770 COVID-19 testing kits is part of the more than 1.5 million available throughout North Dakota. The state health department ordered the kits with funding from FEMA, Daily News reported Monday, Feb. 14.
“Preventing and limiting the spread of COVID-19 takes a multilayered approach,” Carlson said. “In addition to testing, we also recommend getting fully vaccinated and boosted, and continuing to mask. At-home tests are a great way to increase testing opportunities and to help prevent the spread, but we need to remember our other mitigation efforts as well. As always, if you’re sick, stay home.”
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.
