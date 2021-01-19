We want your winter photos

Sorry, an error occurred.
Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this morning. High around 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 8:13 am
It’s a winter wonderland out there. Share your winter photos with us for a chance to be featured in print!
• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com
• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Copyright © 2000-Daily News / News Monitor • 601 Dakota Ave, Wahpeton, ND 58075 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us |
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.