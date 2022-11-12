Phil Litton, center, in the blue cap, served in the U.S. Air Force from March 1951-March 1955. Now 90 years old, Litton celebrated his birthday alongside the recent Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN trip to Washington, D.C. Litton's homecoming in Fargo included numerous family members.
R epresenting World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the past and present American homefront, 94 U.S. military veterans and 31 volunteers took part in the Oct. 2-4 Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN trip to Washington, D.C.
Phil Litton, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was among the more than a dozen Honor Flight riders with ties to the southern Red River Valley. Litton, 90, served in the Air Force from March 1951-March 1955. Last month’s Honor Flight coincided with Litton’s Oct. 1 birthday. His homecoming was celebrated by countless family members, including son Neil Litton, director of North Dakota Boys State.
Now residing on Star Lake west of Dent, Minnesota, Litton shared his memories of growing up in Wahpeton. He also talked about serving the United States and what the Honor Flight means to him.
Daily News: When you were in the Air Force, did you spend any time overseas?
Phil Litton: No. I did not see any combat.
Daily News: What inspired you to enter the Air Force?
Phil Litton: I wanted to stay out of the Army. (Laughs)
Daily News: Did you have any family who were in the Air Force?
Phil Litton: No. I joined because of the Korean War and because of the lifestyle at the time. It seemed like a lot of my friends and high school classmates joined the military at the time, to be patriotic.
Daily News: Where are you originally from?
Phil Litton: I’m a North Dakota boy, born up in Larimore outside of Grand Forks. We moved to Wahpeton in 1942.
Daily News: How did the Twin Towns Area respond to the Korean War? How did it treat its servicemen and eventual veterans?
Phil Litton: I think there was kind of a reaction because of WWII. We were all flying the flag high and were very patriotic. We kind of dove into Korea with our eyes closed and just went to war again.
Daily News: Did you get any sort of homecoming when you came back in the ‘50s?
Phil Litton: I came back on a ship and there was a small contingency of people there at the ship. It was nothing large by any stretch of the imagination.
Daily News: What was your recent Washington, D.C. experience like?
Phil Litton: That was great. Of course, my main thing in D.C. was getting to the Korean War Veterans Memorial and finding on the wall the names of my classmates and the ones that died in Korea. That was the highlight for me. Of course, the changing of the guard there is always spectacular.
Daily News: You were able to find your classmates and the men you knew on the wall? I imagine it must have been quite moving.
Phil Litton: Yes. It was. It just so happened that these Honor Flights are working their way through the services. The contingent of this last one was largely Vietnam veterans as opposed to Korean veterans. There was a small group of Korean veterans. We’re dying.
Daily News: How do you feel about the Honor Flight volunteers who made your visit possible?
Phil Litton: That’s quite a coup. They’ve got this down to a science. They’ve got a group of people who have done this for a long time now and they’ve got it under control, minute by minute.
Daily News: You got to reunite with your family that night in Fargo. How was that experience?
Phil Litton: That was overpowering. I have a large family group. There must be nearly 50 members nowadays. It was a nice turnout. I’d say that I had the largest family there out of everyone, easily.
Daily News: Many children attended the homecoming. What was your reaction to seeing them?
Phil Litton: I was a little teary eyed and overwhelmed. Like I said, I have a large family vase and we do things in a big way.
Daily News: Will you be doing anything special in Dent for Veterans Day?
Phil Litton: We have a family thing here at the lake. It’s something I started way back when, for my father-in-law, who was a vet. He was already deceased, but it was a way to honor him. Some of my family members caught a hold of this and it started growing. We have a campfire at 11:11, 11, and a couple of toasts and a meal. It’s just a family thing that’s gotten bigger. Some of the local people on the lake have decided to join us over the past couple of years. I mean, it’s not huge, but we’ve had as many as 30 people at one time.
Daily News: What does Veterans Day mean to you? What does being a U.S. veteran mean to you?
Phil Litton: To me, Veterans Day is a memorial to my friends and classmates who went over there and didn’t return. Joe Meyer (1932-1950), for example, (died after) the Chinese made the surge back down into the peninsula, overpowered us and left many of our soldiers back behind the lines. Joe was one of them there. His remains were found many, many years later (in 2008). We did have a funeral in Wahpeton. Those are the things I try to remember when I do these things. We pass the stories back and forth around the campfire on Veterans Day.
Daily News and News Monitor wish all U.S. military veterans and their families a safe and peaceful Veterans Day weekend.