‘We were all flying the flag high …’

Phil Litton, center, in the blue cap, served in the U.S. Air Force from March 1951-March 1955. Now 90 years old, Litton celebrated his birthday alongside the recent Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN trip to Washington, D.C. Litton's homecoming in Fargo included numerous family members.

 Photos courtesy Neil Litton

R epresenting World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the past and present American homefront, 94 U.S. military veterans and 31 volunteers took part in the Oct. 2-4 Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN trip to Washington, D.C.

Phil Litton, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was among the more than a dozen Honor Flight riders with ties to the southern Red River Valley. Litton, 90, served in the Air Force from March 1951-March 1955. Last month’s Honor Flight coincided with Litton’s Oct. 1 birthday. His homecoming was celebrated by countless family members, including son Neil Litton, director of North Dakota Boys State.

Phil Litton, who spent his youth in Wahpeton and now resides on Star Lake west of Dent, Minn. His Veterans Day plans included celebration and observance around a campfire.
Phil Litton, seen in the emotional experience of greeting a loved one when he came home. The original homecoming in the 1950s was sparse.
Phil Litton at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, commonly known as the 'Iwo Jima' memorial.
Phil Litton, center, arrives in Washington, D.C. for his and other veterans' Honor Flight experience.
Phil Litton at the U.S. Pentagon.


