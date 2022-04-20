Editor’s Note: Twenty-five years ago this month, the Red River of the North crested at its highest-recorded height. The river peaked at 19.42 feet on April 6, 1997. Throughout this April, we’re looking back at the milestone flood and the people impacted by it.
Located at the headwaters of the Red River of the North in Wahpeton, Volunteer Park is named for the people who sought to lessen the impact of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota’s, historic 1997 flood.
A river flood warning has been issued for the Red River of the North in Wahpeton from 10 p.m. Thursday, April 21 through 7 p.m. Monday, April 25. Rain and snow melt are contributing for further river rises that may affect Wahpeton and Breckenridge, according to the National Weather Service.
“The river is expected to rise above flood stage (11 feet) late Thursday evening to a crest of 11.5 feet early Friday afternoon,” NWS stated Wednesday. “It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. At this time, expect at least minor flooding at the forecast points listed.”
Memories of 1997 remain vivid for people like Jim Azure, who grew up in Wahpeton. A Wahpeton Public Works employe from 1993-2002 who went on to transition into retirement as a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources civil technician, Azure served as acting public works director at the height of the Twin Towns Area flood.
“I was assistant public works director when I left and I started as an intern,” Azure said. “Jerry Lein was the public works director in 1997.”
The flood forecast had the Red River of the North rising to 16 feet high, a benchmark that Lein and his department were determined to protect residents against. Wahpeton Public Works worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, individuals like Matthew Bray, who went on to be recognized as one of the Corps’ St. Paul District’s Civil Servants of the Year for 2016.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge’s 1997 coincided with Lein’s pre-planned vacation, a 12-day cruise. Back in those days, Azure said, there was no communication with a sailing cruise ship. Lein left Wahpeton in trusted hands.
“The day he left was the day that they said they were raising the flood level forecast by two-and-a-half feet. For those 12 days, I was in charge. Dan Rood was the mayor at the time, and he told me, ‘I trust you, you do what you need to do and don’t screw it up,’” Azure said, smiling.
From then on out, “every resource that was available in the three states” was utilized. While Mayor Rood served Wahpeton, Mayor Kal Michels served Breckenridge. Pumps were made available to Azure and his crew and after stormwater was managed, their focus turned to interior floodwater.
“We had to deal with getting the water out of town,” Azure said. “There’s only about a 5 foot difference, elevation-wise, east and west and north and south through Wahpeton. Once it’s in, water spreads out.”
Hard work was made possible with the help of local contract firms, supportive leaders like Rood, Wahpeton City Council members like Jim Sturdevant and Meryl Hansey and numerous volunteers.
“I like to say that the levees in Wahpeton were never breached and never overtopped,” Azure said. “We were the only town that I know of, of the major towns, where the levees were not breached or overtopped.”
Lein had learned from previous floods, Azure said. Earlier in the 1990s, Lein had surveyor Steve Ackerman monitor peak water levels, mark where each highpoint was and record the elevations.
“We had an accurate profile of the last flood,” Azure said.
Between varying locations in Wahpeton, there was an approximate 5 foot difference between past floodwater elevations. This allowed Lein and Wahpeton Public Works the advantage of being able to build accordingly in anticipation of the 1997 event.
“We didn’t waste any resources in building higher than we had to or not high enough in any spot,” Azure said. “We built or levees to that profile that came from Steve Ackerman instead of just straight across at a certain height. That is probably what saved us the most.”
Earlier in April, Daily News retold the story of Lonnie Halverson, who kept a nearly 21-day vigil to protect the Prairie Rose Carousel adjacent to Chahinkapa Zoo and Chahinkapa Park. Azure recalled how flood control efforts evolved, requiring the building of levees behind the park.
“It was such a long flood. We had some major storm events that drastically affected everything. In that first peak, we had a bunch of rain and then it became a blizzard. Our levees held, but all that rainwater didn’t have anywhere to go,” he said.
The rain came so fast, it flooded a few Wahpeton streets. City crew members set up mini dikes throughout town, approximately 30-40 total.
“We had some interior water, but it would have been way, way worse if those levees would have overtopped,” Azure said. “There were about three or four times where we came close.”
The Wahpeton Fire Department, itself a volunteer organization, had firefighters walking the levees throughout the flood event, at least once an hour during peak times. Firefighters were trained to look for leaks and soft spots. Quick discovery and action made the difference.
“Without the fire department, Wahpeton would have been flooded just like all the other towns,” Azure said.
Not all protection was pleasant. Azure remembered how one resident’s backyard, with gardens and apple trees, ended up housing bulldozers and other activity. It was something regrettable, but necessary.
Ultimately, there were two floods in the 1997 “flood event.” One was spurred by the Otter Tail River. Another was the “Overland” flood, spurred from the Bois de Sioux River.
“When (the Overland) was coming, they said we had to build a whole new levee system from the south, where ours ended by Emery’s Greenhouse, all the way down 11th Avenue by the airport,” Azure said. “We had to build a whole new levee and build the rest of them up, also.”
“Every contractor that we could think of” was dispatched to haul dirt, matched by a constant number of resident volunteers filling sandbags. It was work over the course of 16-24 hours a day per day as the storm and the uncertainty went on.
“People don’t know how close it was. We were close to losing the whole south side of town if if wasn’t for the efforts that everybody put out,” Azure said.
Bonds were made in the late winter and early spring of 1997. Azure said that he still occasionally drops by to say hello to former Wahpeton Public Works colleagues.
“That was the highlight of my engineering career for sure,” he said.
Once the 1997 event concluded, Wahpeton Public Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teamed up to continue their flood protection efforts with the construction of new levees and pump stations.
Twenty years after the Wahpeton-Breckenridge flood, then-Wahpeton Mayor Meryl Hansey dedicated Volunteer Park. Also in attendance were Sturdevant and now-current Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale.
“We had so many entities who responded (in 1997),” Hansey said. “It was unlimited, the amount of people. That’s the story of North Dakota. If you’ve got a problem, we’ll help you out, whether we know you or not.”
Azure pays a visit to Volunteer Park when he returns to Wahpeton. He and wife Vickie, a retiring teacher, made their most recent stopover earlier in the week of Monday, April 18.
“I love to walk through there and reminisce about how high the water was,” Azure said. “It makes you feel proud. The levees you have today are the result of Jerry Lein’s leadership.”
Coming Soon: The story of the 1997 floods are retold by a visiting author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.