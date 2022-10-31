Jason Weber, standing, is seen at a recent candidate forum in Hankinson, N.D. For nearly a decade, his name has often been reported alongside Andrew Sadek's. Sadek was an NDSCS student turned SEMCA confidential informant prior to his 2014 death. Seen with Weber, from left, are moderator Rollie Lipp (obscured), North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod and state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25.
Editor’s Note: Richland County, North Dakota, voters will elect a sheriff in one week. Whether Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl or Deputy Jason Weber should lead the sheriff’s office for the next four years has been publicly questioned, sometimes by the candidates’ opponents themselves. There is also increased attention on the Richland County Sheriff’s Office’s operations. This concludes a series of articles on the Richland County Sheriff candidates and the sheriff’s office itself.
“Informant bullied into it, mom says,” Daily News’ headline declared on June 20, 2016. This was the lead-in to an interview with Tammy and John Sadek, who had recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Richland County and Jason Weber.
Weber, currently a Richland County sheriff’s deputy and candidate for county sheriff, was named three ways in the 2016 lawsuit: as an individual, a Richland County sheriff’s deputy and as an officer of the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force. The Sadeks filed on behalf of their son, Andrew, a North Dakota State College of Science student who served as a confidential informant for SEMCA prior to his 2014 death.
The Sadeks are currently appealing a 2019 district court ruling, upheld by a 2020 state court ruling, regarding their lawsuit.
“The district court granted summary judgment in Weber’s favor and entered a dismissal judgment,” ndcourts.gov states. “The court held the misrepresentation underlying the deceit claim — Weber’s assertion that (Andrew) Sadek faced a lengthy prison sentence — was a prediction of a future event and therefore not actionable as deceit as a matter of law.”
Additionally, the court also held that a negligence claim “failed as a matter of law because there was no evidence Weber’s conduct was proximate cause of Sadek’s death.” The judgement was subsequently affirmed and the Sadeks subsequently filed a motion.
“(They claim) the district court made a mistake and (raise) issues concerning the defendants’ duty of care. Weber responded with a motion for sanctions. The district court denied the Sadeks’ motion and granted Weber’s motion. On appeal, the Sadeks argue the district court erred when it determined the case is no longer pending and when it determined the motion was frivolous and issued sanctions,” ndcourts.gov stated.
In the summer of 2016, Tammy Sadek said she could not think of another word besides “bullied” to describe how Andrew became a confidential informant. Weber, on the advice of his attorney, declined to comment.
For nearly a decade, the names “Andrew Sadek” and “Jason Weber” have often been reported together. Weber spoke about the coverage’s portrayal of law enforcement.
“Like Gary (Ruhl, Richland County chief deputy and also a sheriff candidate) alluded to, it is an open and ongoing investigation,” Weber said Tuesday, Oct. 25. “Obviously, we feel sympathy and empathy for the family and so forth, but as far as what we did, everything that we do always gets documented. We follow the guidelines to the BCI (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation).”
Three different agencies and the North Dakota court system conducted investigations, Weber said. None found any wrongdoing. Weber said he understands that people may question the lack of official training for confidential informants, or outright dislike the usage of informants, but SEMCA did not invent the practice and it is a part of the job.
“We’re not asking these individuals to go out and do anything that they normally wouldn’t do,” Weber said. “They’ve already been out buying drugs and stuff prior to making contact with law enforcement. They’re already doing it, so what kind of training (can you) offer them? They’re doing stuff that they can probably train the officers realistically on some of this stuff.”
Weber also addressed the presentation of information over the last eight years. His verbatim response is as follows:
“I gotta say that, what individuals do here with the case is a one-sided story, in my opinion. It’s what the family is putting out there in the media, because law enforcement unfortunately can’t talk because it’s an open and ongoing investigation,” Weber said. “There’s a lot of stuff that’s out there (that’s) one-sided, that is false, I can say. That’s just kind of where it lies.”
During his interview with Daily News, Weber also said Jordan Buffet is not currently a SEMCA employee.
Buffet, currently a part-time Wahpeton police officer, previously worked for law enforcement agencies including the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. In October, Buffet claimed that Ruhl was one of two sheriff’s office employees who used racist language to describe him.
Following Daily News’ article including Buffet’s claims, several readers mentioned Andrew Sadek and Jason Weber on the paper’s Facebook page.
“I felt uncomfortable with the ‘language’ Weber used in the Andrew Sadek video,” a reader wrote. “I wonder if Jordan Buffet shares my disgust. I guess we’ll never know, because the reporter didn’t ask him.”
“Remember Andrew Sadek and his family when going to the voting booth,” another reader wrote. “I personally don’t know any details of (candidates’) personal wars. It’s all about Andrew as far as I’m concerned.”
The same reader also wrote “Please remember Andrew when voting” or similar as a response to eight separate comments.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The next elected Richland County Sheriff will serve a four-term term, succeeding retiring Sheriff Larry Leshovsky.