Weber is Wahpeton’s newest police officer

The city of Wahpeton concludes 2022 with one more police officer.
Christopher Weber, a 2020 graduate of Wahpeton High School, was sworn in Monday, Dec. 19 by acting Police Chief Matthew Anderson. Officer Weber’s badge was pinned on by his father, Jason, who is retiring from law enforcement after a 25-year career.
“My dad’s a cop and not a lot of people want to do it,” Christopher Weber said in 2020. “I think it’s a humbling job. You get to help people and make the world a better place.”
Prior to joining the Wahpeton Police Department, Christopher Weber served as a corrections officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota State College of Science Campus Police. Weber and his father fulfilled a dream Tuesday, Dec. 13, by working together on a case. Because of Jason Weber’s retirement, the team up could only happen once, but once was enough to matter.
Christopher Weber’s swearing in was attended by many members of his personal and professional families. They also applauded Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht’s words for Jason Weber.
“Coming from SEMCA (the Southeast Multi-County Agency drug task force) and as a county deputy, with your many years of service to our county and to our city, I just want to appreciate your work for our city and all the work that you’ve done, whether with the drug task force or the Richland County sheriff’s department. Thank you,” Lambrecht said.
Lambrecht also thanked outgoing Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, whose retirement is official at year’s end. Thorsteinson’s more than 43 years with the Wahpeton Police Department have included serving as police chief since April 2003.
The mayor recalled “being a neighbor and living by you while growing up in Wahpeton as a little tyke — you were a police officer then.” Lambrecht reiterated his thanks for Thorsteinson’s service to the city, aided by council members and city employees.
“I feel blessed to have been able to live and work in Wahpeton for all these years and will certainly miss the close interaction with our citizens that I enjoyed during that time,” Thorsteinson wrote earlier in 2022. “The Wahpeton Police Department enjoys a close relationship with our community and the quality of service and professionalism provided by the police department is a key component of our department culture.”
Prior to Christopher Weber, Officer Thomas Hiedeman was sworn onto the Wahpeton Police Department in March 2022.
Residents and visitors are reminded that Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The library will also be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 for Christmas.
“I wish you all a safe and fun holiday season,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the city council’s Public Works and Public Safety and Finance, Personnel and Economic Development committee meetings will be held back to back beginning at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. These meetings will continue to take place in the Wahpeton City Hall Community Room.
Councilman at large Kelly McNary, chairman of the public works committee, said the group’s meetings are moving from 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in response to the availability of committee members. Committee meetings and Wahpeton City Council meetings can still be attended by the public in person or by dialing 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001.
Absent from the Dec. 19 council meeting were 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Cory Unruh.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at City Hall.