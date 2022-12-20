Weber is Wahpeton’s newest police officer

Officer Christopher Weber, front left, is the newest member of the Wahpeton Police Department. He was sworn in by Chief Matthew Anderson, right, and had his badge pinned on by father Jason, center.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The city of Wahpeton concludes 2022 with one more police officer.

Christopher Weber, a 2020 graduate of Wahpeton High School, was sworn in Monday, Dec. 19 by acting Police Chief Matthew Anderson. Officer Weber’s badge was pinned on by his father, Jason, who is retiring from law enforcement after a 25-year career.

Jason and Christopher Weber fulfilled a dream Tuesday, Dec. 13, by working together on a case. Because of Jason Weber’s retirement, the team up could only happen once, but once was enough to matter.
Christopher Weber’s swearing in was attended by many members of his personal and professional families. They also applauded Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht’s words for Jason Weber.


