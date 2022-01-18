Weber running for Richland County Sheriff

Deputy Jason Weber is running for the sheriff’s office in Richland County, North Dakota. The race will be on the county’s ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
Weber, who’s had 24 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, said he is running for sheriff to continue building community relations with departmental transparency and accountability.
“I believe efficiencies can help the department become more active throughout Richland County,” Weber stated. “I want to ensure deputies have the right equipment and training to keep both deputies and the public safe.”
Weber’s platform also include increased interactions in local school systems and at community events, as well as working on treatment opportunities to assist in drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation.
“Drugs and alcohol are largely to blame for a vast majority of crimes. By working together to provide more treatment opportunities, it allows individuals to recover from their addiction(s) while becoming productive members of society. I have seen this first-hand in our treatment court with individuals that have gone on to successfully beat their addiction,” Weber stated.
Born and raised in Watertown, South Dakota, Weber attended college at Alexandria Technical and Community College in Alexandria, Minnesota, where he earned a degree in law enforcement. Weber continued his education at Minnesota State University, Moorhead, until beginning his career at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
“Weber has numerous certifications including the titles of Certified Peace Officer, Certified Police Instructor, Certified Internal Affairs Investigator and Certified Clandestine Lab Safety, to name a few,” his campaign announcement stated. “He has over 1,800 continuing education hours through North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training.
Weber’s diverse background in the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was also highlighted in his announcement. He was hired in 1998 as the deputy serving Hankinson, North Dakota, until his 2000 promotion to county-wide patrol and two years living in Mooreton, North Dakota.
“In 2002, Weber moved to Wahpeton and ultimately became a canine officer, partnered with K9 ‘Lady.’ In 2008, Weber went on to serve as a narcotics agent assigned to the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, where he became office manager in 2009. He has held the director’s position since 2015,” the announcement continued.
Weber’s credentials also include serving as the previous team leader for the Southern Valley Special Response Team, as well as being a member of the Richland County Treatment Board, an accountability program that aids in participants’ drug and alcohol addiction treatment.
“I have worked shifts in the county jail and in the 911/Dispatch center, giving me working knowledge of both departments within the sheriff’s office,” Weber said.
Throughout his career, Weber has received commendations from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County State Attorney’s Office, Richland County Juvenile Court, Wahpeton Police Department, Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge, Minnesota, U.S. Marshal Service and U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.
Married to wife Heather, Weber is the father of two, Christopher and Kylee. Christopher attends Alexandria Technical and Community College for law enforcement. Kylee is a sophomore at Wahpeton High School.
The Weber family has made Richland County their home for the past 24 years. Weber’s campaign announcement mentioned their involvement in the community, including being parishioners at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. At the church, Jason Weber is a fourth-degree knight in the Knights of Columbus. He also serves as treasurer for the Southeast Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 6.
“I would appreciate your vote for Richland County Sheriff and to continue serving the citizens of the great county we live in,” Weber said. “I will bring strong leadership, dedication, integrity, transparency, accountability and a teamwork approach to the sheriff’s office. I don’t ask to be elected sheriff for the title, but for my strong leadership, education, years of experience and the dedication I bring to the office. I would be honored to serve as your sheriff.”
Weber, as of Tuesday, Jan. 18, is the first declared candidate for a Richland County-level office on the 2022 ballot. County commissioner, state’s attorney and district court judge are among the other non-city, non-state or non-national positions to be determined in the election. The office of Richland County Sheriff is currently held by Sheriff Larry Leshovsky.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for continued election coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.