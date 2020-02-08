Those who work with farmers markets or farm stands, or are thinking about starting a farmers market, will have an opportunity to learn about accepting SNAP benefits during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension are holding Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3:30 p.m. Central time.

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides nutrition benefits to supplement food budgets so families with limited resources can purchase healthful food and stretch food dollars.

The webinar is free, but registration is required.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/FarmersMarketSNAPwebinar to register.

