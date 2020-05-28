Wednesday night motorcycle accident outside Colfax

A man and a woman received non-life-threatening injuries from an accident involving a motorcycle and a deer Wednesday, May 27.
Paul Tschakert, 65, was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 8:30 p.m.. Tschakert, a resident of Kent, Minnesota, was riding with Teresa Tschakert, 64.
The Tschakerts were traveling east on County Road 4, two miles west of Colfax, North Dakota. According to Paul Tschakert, a deer came out from the ditch to the roadway.
“The motorcycle struck the deer, causing the driver and his rider to be thrown off the motorcycle to the roadway,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The Tschakerts were taken to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. The motorcycle, which received approximately $3,000 in damages, was towed from the scene.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, fire departments from Colfax and Walcott, North Dakota responded, as well as Kindred Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.