Wednesday night motorcycle accident outside Colfax

A Wednesday, May 27 accident involving a motorcycle and a deer remains under investigation.

A man and a woman received non-life-threatening injuries from an accident involving a motorcycle and a deer Wednesday, May 27.

Paul Tschakert, 65, was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 8:30 p.m.. Tschakert, a resident of Kent, Minnesota, was riding with Teresa Tschakert, 64.

The Tschakerts were traveling east on County Road 4, two miles west of Colfax, North Dakota. According to Paul Tschakert, a deer came out from the ditch to the roadway.

“The motorcycle struck the deer, causing the driver and his rider to be thrown off the motorcycle to the roadway,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Tschakerts were taken to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. The motorcycle, which received approximately $3,000 in damages, was towed from the scene.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, fire departments from Colfax and Walcott, North Dakota responded, as well as Kindred Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.

