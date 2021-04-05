“If You Give a Mouse a Party,” a free, family-friendly event for Red River Valley children, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 outside the Wahpeton Community Center.
Social distancing will be followed for the party and wearing masks is encouraged. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry. The party is in honor of the Week of the Young Child, observed from Saturday, April 10-Friday, April 16.
“Enjoy a short play based on Laura Numeroff stories, free books and toothbrushes, the letter scavenger hunt, meeting the Mouse and much more,” states a poster for the party.
First established in 1971, the Week of the Young Child is administered by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The association is recognized as the world’s largest early childhood education network.
“The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs,” Kristi Maas, coordinator of the Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, wrote in 2020.
Week of the Young Child has daily themes. They are:
• Kick-off Saturday, where you can share the message of the week and prepare for fun things to come
• Music Monday, which reminds participants that when children sing, dance and listen to music, they develop language and early literacy skills while being active
• Tasty Tuesday, for encouraging healthy nutrition and fitness habits at home and in the classroom; did you know that cooking together connects math with literary and science skills?
• Work Together Wednesday, allowing youth to use any building material they want to explore math and science concepts while developing social and early literacy skills
• Artsy Thursday, with a message of “Think, problem solve, create!”; when youth make choices, use their imaginations and create with their hands, they develop creativity, social skills, fine motor skills and also a sense of joy and experience
• Family Friday, reminding children and adults that engaging and celebrating a young child’s first and most important teachers is at the heart of supporting young learners
For more information about at-home and in-school projects, visit naeyc.org.
“The early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life. The Week of the Young Child is a time to plan how we — as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation — will better meet the needs of all young children and their families,” Maas wrote previously.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person local Week of the Young Child event was not able to be held in 2020. Whether shared in a group or handled one on one, education and life opportunities for children are considered by leaders to be important responsibilities.
“(We must ensure) that each and every child experiences the type of early environment — at home, at child care, at school and in the community — that will promote their early learning,” Maas wrote.
Local event sponsors include West Central Minnesota Early Childhood Initiative, West Central Initiative, the Early Childhood Dental Network, the Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, the Breckenridge Public Library, the Leach Public Library, Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency (SENDCAA) — Head Start, Lakes & Prairies Community Action (CAPLP) — Head Start, the dental program at North Dakota State College of Science, CHI St. Francis, area child care providers, Wahpeton Public Schools, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation and Wilkin County Family Services.
Should rain occur next Tuesday, If You Give a Mouse a Party will be held Thursday, April 15. The Wahpeton Community Center is located at 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.