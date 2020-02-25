Weekend convention for District 25 Republicans

Republicans from North Dakota District 25 heard a particularly concise campaign speech Saturday, Feb. 22 in Wahpeton.
It came from North Dakota State Auditor Josh Gallion, who was unable to attend the District 25 convention at Pizza Ranch. The Wahpeton event coincided with conventions held in Dickinson, North Dakota, resulting in several candidates in the Nov. 3, 2020 elections sending messages or supporters to the Twin Towns Area.
“I am working to promote a transparent, effective and responsible government because the citizens of North Dakota deserve and have the right to know how the government is spending their money,” Gallion wrote.
Stan Stein, Brandenburg Township, delivered Gallion’s message. District conventions are a valued tradition for several District 25 residents.
“They’re coming to our hometown, seeing us and asking for our votes,” Stein said.
State Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, both R-District 25, spoke on behalf of hard-working colleagues. U.S. Rep. and former state Sen. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., continues to impress Luick with his combination of drive and intelligence.
“For him to be in Washington for us, I don’t know if we could ask for anyone better,” Luick said.
North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler has been a tremendous leader, Schreiber Beck said.
“Because of how highly regarded she is, having the ability to work with the governor’s office and the legislature, we have numerous foundations and associations within our state working with us to move forward education,” Schreiber Beck said.
The state can and must continue to do better, Baesler wrote. She described a platform which would allow families to be more involved in education, increase education on computer science, coding or cybersecurity, promote citizenship, patriotism and civic responsibility and better inform youth of their opportunities.
“By successfully partnering with the private sector who support job training, internships and school-to-work programs, we can show students the man job opportunities they have in North Dakota to make a good living without building a mountain of college debt,” Baesler wrote.
The North Dakota Republican Convention is scheduled for March 27-28 in Bismarck. Earlier in the month, on Tuesday, March. 10, North Dakota will hold its presidential caucuses.
“We will have representation in Fargo, which is at the top of our district,” said Erik Nygren, chairman of District 25 and the North Dakota Republican Party’s southeast region. “District 25 includes two precincts in Cass County and we are joining with Cass County Republicans at their event at the Holiday Inn.”
District 25 Republicans can vote in Fargo or by mail, Nygren said. They can visit www.ndgop.org and request a mail-in ballot.
“The ballots just need to be received by the day of the caucus,” Nygren said.
While several North Dakota Republican candidates are running uncontested, there are some whose races are expected to be decided at the state convention.
Incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., faces Michael Coachman, who ran as an independent for the North Dakota Secretary of State office in 2018. The Burgum campaign did not have a message or representative in Wahpeton. Coachman was represented by Jacob Stutzman, a delegate from North Dakota District 27 who spoke about his longtime friendship with Coachman.
“Three years ago, our presidential election was on the verge of becoming a socialist state from city to state government,” Coachman wrote. “In this upcoming presidential election, the focus is still on imposing a destructive socialist agenda.”
Coachman called on delegates to support ideas which would require Republican candidates to fully believe and affirm the tenets of the U.S. and North Dakota constitutions and all Republican resolutions.
“North Dakota cannot lose our precious state and freedoms to socialism,” Coachman wrote.
