Katie Korinek, center left, was crowned the winner of the 2022 Wilkin County Pre-Teen Princess Pageant Saturday, Aug. 20. Korinek was congratulated by fellow contestants including Rylee Mayes and Aubree Platt, right, and last year’s dual winners, Aubrey Barth and Tessa Snyder, left.
Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph. D, president of North Dakota State College of Science, and Dr. David Cook, president of North Dakota State University, shared some laughs at the Sunday, Aug. 21 NDSCS Move-In Party.
A.J. Cade, 9, center, had a blast dunking friend Hayden Williams at Saturday’s Operation Zero. Williams, Williston, N.D., works for A.J.’s dad. Williams and Andrew Rowland, seen carrying A.J., were among the people proud to show their support for Operation Zero’s anti-suicide message.
Kent Hansey, Wahpeton, stands with the motorcycle he rebuilt from the frame up. The process took him two-and-a-half-years, with a 2019 completion, but it was worth it because Hansey had been looking for a project like that to complete. Shortly after getting his picture taken, Hansey won the ‘Best American Custom’ award from bike show voters.
Katie and Steve Korinek during the traditional escorting of pageant contestants. Katie is going into the seventh grade as a Breckenridge Cowgirl. She enjoys playing volleyball, dancing and cheerleading.
Operation Zero, once again held in downtown Wahpeton, was made possible thanks to the Firehouse Pub, Sportsman’s Lounge, Mary Ann’s Driftwood Lounge, City Brew Hall, Rowland’s Plowing, Creative Stitches and countless volunteers and supporters.
This year’s pageant was emceed by Officer Gage Miller of the Wahpeton Police Department. In addition to Korinek and Mayes, pictured, contestants included Serenity Hehn, Aubree Platt, Madelyn Bogenreif, Kinsley Davis, Mikenlee Hehn and Annabelle Miller.
‘This is amazing. Look at this line,’ Flanigan said Sunday. ‘We are so blessed to have community support, wonderful faculty and volunteers like our mayor and the fire department. Everyone’s been so supportive.’
Wahpeton 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and his children Sebastian (pictured) and Paula enjoyed the large-size games. Father and son tried their luck at Jenga, with the younger family member winning. ‘It’s really nice to be part of this. This is a great turnout,’ Goltz said.
New Wahpeton Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger and a member of the Wahpeton Fire Department were hard at work on the grill. In addition to Lambrecht, Schillinger and Goltz, Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb also attended.
KBMW personalities Andrew Zimmel and Turner Blaufuss, pictured, were also among the notable guests. Blaufuss is seen interviewing Park Masterston, NDSCS’ head women’s basketball coach. Other guests included North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and state House of Representatives candidate Kathy Skroch, R-District 25.
Katie Korinek, center left, was crowned the winner of the 2022 Wilkin County Pre-Teen Princess Pageant Saturday, Aug. 20. Korinek was congratulated by fellow contestants including Rylee Mayes and Aubree Platt, right, and last year’s dual winners, Aubrey Barth and Tessa Snyder, left.
Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph. D, president of North Dakota State College of Science, and Dr. David Cook, president of North Dakota State University, shared some laughs at the Sunday, Aug. 21 NDSCS Move-In Party.
A.J. Cade, 9, center, had a blast dunking friend Hayden Williams at Saturday’s Operation Zero. Williams, Williston, N.D., works for A.J.’s dad. Williams and Andrew Rowland, seen carrying A.J., were among the people proud to show their support for Operation Zero’s anti-suicide message.
Kent Hansey, Wahpeton, stands with the motorcycle he rebuilt from the frame up. The process took him two-and-a-half-years, with a 2019 completion, but it was worth it because Hansey had been looking for a project like that to complete. Shortly after getting his picture taken, Hansey won the ‘Best American Custom’ award from bike show voters.
Katie and Steve Korinek during the traditional escorting of pageant contestants. Katie is going into the seventh grade as a Breckenridge Cowgirl. She enjoys playing volleyball, dancing and cheerleading.
Operation Zero, once again held in downtown Wahpeton, was made possible thanks to the Firehouse Pub, Sportsman’s Lounge, Mary Ann’s Driftwood Lounge, City Brew Hall, Rowland’s Plowing, Creative Stitches and countless volunteers and supporters.
This year’s pageant was emceed by Officer Gage Miller of the Wahpeton Police Department. In addition to Korinek and Mayes, pictured, contestants included Serenity Hehn, Aubree Platt, Madelyn Bogenreif, Kinsley Davis, Mikenlee Hehn and Annabelle Miller.
‘This is amazing. Look at this line,’ Flanigan said Sunday. ‘We are so blessed to have community support, wonderful faculty and volunteers like our mayor and the fire department. Everyone’s been so supportive.’
Wahpeton 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and his children Sebastian (pictured) and Paula enjoyed the large-size games. Father and son tried their luck at Jenga, with the younger family member winning. ‘It’s really nice to be part of this. This is a great turnout,’ Goltz said.
New Wahpeton Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger and a member of the Wahpeton Fire Department were hard at work on the grill. In addition to Lambrecht, Schillinger and Goltz, Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb also attended.
KBMW personalities Andrew Zimmel and Turner Blaufuss, pictured, were also among the notable guests. Blaufuss is seen interviewing Park Masterston, NDSCS’ head women’s basketball coach. Other guests included North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and state House of Representatives candidate Kathy Skroch, R-District 25.
Whether they were throwing their hands up on a thrilling ride, cheering on a winning pageant contestant, oohing and awing at some impressive motorcycles or welcoming back this year’s Wildcats, Twin Towns Area residents and visitors had no shortage of fun Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21.
The Wilkin County Fair continued drawing guests to Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Not far from the fairgrounds was the annual Operation Zero bike show and street dance to promote suicide prevention awareness, especially but not exclusively among U.S. military veterans. Operation Zero was held Saturday in downtown Wahpeton.
Among Sunday’s highlights was the NDSCS Move-In Party, a cornerstone of the college’s Welcome Week. Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph. D, hosted what is intended to become an annual tradition. Based on the line for the complimentary barbecued burgers and hot dogs, that dream will more than likely come true.
Check out some of Daily News’ exclusive photos of this weekend of fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.