Whether they were throwing their hands up on a thrilling ride, cheering on a winning pageant contestant, oohing and awing at some impressive motorcycles or welcoming back this year’s Wildcats, Twin Towns Area residents and visitors had no shortage of fun Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Wilkin County Fair continued drawing guests to Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Not far from the fairgrounds was the annual Operation Zero bike show and street dance to promote suicide prevention awareness, especially but not exclusively among U.S. military veterans. Operation Zero was held Saturday in downtown Wahpeton.



