Weekend rollover crash injures Fairmount teen

Bodie Anderson, 18, of Fairmount was injured in a rollover crash Friday, July 2, KFGO reported.

The rollover occurred in rural Hankinson. The pickup truck driven by Anderson rolled over twice and he was ejected from the vehicle. 

A passenger in the vehicle was able to pull Anderson to the roadway.

Anderson was taken to CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota, with non-life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation into the crash by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

 

