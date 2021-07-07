Weekend rollover crash injures Fairmount teen

Bodie Anderson, 18, of Fairmount was injured in a rollover crash Friday, July 2, KFGO reported.
The rollover occurred in rural Hankinson. The pickup truck driven by Anderson rolled over twice and he was ejected from the vehicle.
A passenger in the vehicle was able to pull Anderson to the roadway.
Anderson was taken to CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota, with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.
