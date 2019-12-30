A winter storm hit the Midwest this past weekend beginning early Saturday, Dec. 28. It brought multiple inches of snow and hazardous driving conditions. According to the National Weather Service, the Twin Towns Area has accumulated approximately 8.6 inches of snow depth.
The heavy snowfall coupled with gusty winds created whiteout conditions. These weather conditions caused hazardous driving conditions, road closures, no travel advisories and closed businesses.
What to know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has lifted a no travel advisory on highways in northwest Minnesota that was previously issued on Sunday, Dec. 29. Westbound I-94 near Rothsay, Minnesota reopened on Monday, Dec. 30 after closing due to a jackknifed semi-truck with led to multiple cars blocking the roadway.
The MnDOT reported improved visibility. However, roads are covered in ice and snow, so it is advised to reduce speed and drive according to road conditions.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota reported winds will decrease on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Roads will take time to clear, however, so NWS is asking motorists to give plow operators space and courtesy on the roads. Road conditions are expected to remain in poor condition until clear and it is advised to lessen traveling.
According to the Richland County Highway Service Engineer Jesse Sedler, nearby roads are in poor condition. The department will need two days to clear the roads, he said.
Richland County employees began clearing roads Monday morning. The current county policy is to only sand intersections and curves, leaving icy conditions elsewhere.
Sedler also mentioned that once the roads are cleared, they are still not completely safe conditions for driving. Ice-covered roads, drifts, and gusty winds create ongoing hazardous conditions for driving in the area.
Richland County did not experience any spike in accidents, Sedler reported, but did experience multiple vehicles in the ditch.
NDDOT and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) reopened I-94 statewide on Monday for travel, but have recommended for motorists to drive according to road conditions as they may be snowy and icy.
On Sunday, the NDDOT along with the NDHP closed I-29 northbound and southbound lanes from the South Dakota border to the Canadian border. Additionally, I-94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Bismarck to Fargo were closed. Motorists were warned not to travel due to potentially life-threatening conditions.
It is recommended to bring a winter kit while traveling that includes a charged cell phone and a charger, a shovel, ice scraper, orange safety flag or triangle, jumper cables, flashlight with extra batteries, warm weather clothes, a blanket, water and snacks, and a first aid kit.
North Dakota road reports can be found at https://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/. Minnesota road reports can be found at https://hb.511mn.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.