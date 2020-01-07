WAHPETON — Weigh 2 Change is a program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes.

Lifestyle coaches lead the program to help you change certain aspects of your lifestyle, like eating healthier, reducing stress, and getting more physical activity.

The program also includes group support from others who share your goals and struggles. This is a lifestyle program focused on long-term changes.

Classes are free and open to anyone 18 years or older. Contact Miranda Andel at 701-642-7735 or mandel@co.richland.nd.us; or Ronda Gripentrog at 701-642-7793 or ronda.gripentrog@ndsu.edu.

Tags

Load comments