WAHPETON — Weigh 2 Change is a program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes.
Lifestyle coaches lead the program to help you change certain aspects of your lifestyle, like eating healthier, reducing stress, and getting more physical activity.
The program also includes group support from others who share your goals and struggles. This is a lifestyle program focused on long-term changes.
Classes are free and open to anyone 18 years or older. Contact Miranda Andel at 701-642-7735 or mandel@co.richland.nd.us; or Ronda Gripentrog at 701-642-7793 or ronda.gripentrog@ndsu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.