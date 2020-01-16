The Breckenridge Active Living Committee (ALC) is set to order 26 “Welcome to Breckenridge” banners for the bike path light posts running north along Highway 75. Banners are expected to go up this spring.
ALC asked businesses throughout the city to sponsor a welcome banner for the lights. The $200 cost covered the expense for the banner and the first year of it being placed. Additionally, there was $50 charge per extra year to have the banner remain on the light post.
“I was very impressed with the amount of responses,” Billing Clerk Lori Gefre said.
The Daily News previously reported that the committee designed the welcome banners to have city of Breckenridge photos on the banners. They chose three photos: the helicopter at Veterans Memorial Park, the train caboose and the Head of the Red monument overlooking the river. The committee will have Auto Creations in Wahpeton print the banners.
“These are three things that say ‘our town,’” committee President Shawn Krause-Roberts said.
The banners will list the name of the business who sponsored the banner as well as the Active Living Committee’s name printed.
The funds collected will go towards the printing of these banners as well as to help fund other committee projects.
Other projects they have worked on are replacing basketball hoops and volleyball nets, and using grants to place bike racks around town.
“Currently we have had to do everything from bringing in funds and asking the city to help supplement, if possible,” Krause-Roberts said. “We want to be able to have some type of funding ourselves. This is kind of the first step of that.”
The next Active Living Committee meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Breckenridge City Hall.
