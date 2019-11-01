Welcome newcomers, summit participants learn

It’s exciting to talk about available jobs. It’s even more exciting to talk about applicants for the available jobs.
Wahpeton Councilman-at-large Perry Miller is one of several Red River Valley residents aware of the divide between job openings and job placement. Miller attended a majority of the Main Street North Dakota Summit, held Oct. 29-31 in Bismarck.
“If you talk to our local businesses, it’s the same things said at the summit,” Miller said. “We need communities that are welcoming to new people.”
Recognizing and making accommodations for a 21st century workforce is one of the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative. The others are creating healthy, vibrant communities and having smart, efficient infrastructure, according to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
“For North Dakota to reach its fullest potential, every community needs to reach its fullest potential,” Burgum said. “Our state has prospered in many ways thanks to those leading local Main Street community projects.”
Noah Dobmeier is director of the Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton. Attending the summit’s opening day, Dobmeier participated in a panel session on success through partnerships.
“We talked about the gallery and its partnership with the city of Wahpeton, including how we’re the visitors center. From there, we were able to talk about how to get a partnership started. It’s things like, how do you approach your local government, how do you make that initial ask?” Dobmeier said.
A little idea to make a community more vibrant can grow into an unmistakable, sustainable success. DeeAnn Bilben, Hankinson, North Dakota, said it’s an idea her community easily understands.
“We’re fortunate in Hankinson to have a strong, broad volunteer base,” Bilben said. “We’ve got people working to keep our community active, from the Community Club to the CDC and our city government.”
The Main Street Summit included national speakers like U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams. Dr. Adams spoke to more than 1,000 summit guests, sharing surprising information.
“When you buy a car, you’re paying more for that car in health care costs than the steel itself,” Miller said. “The cost of health care has gone up so much.”
Being vibrant and healthy does not have to be daunting, Dr. Adams informed guests. There are easy steps like eating full, nutritious meals, avoiding cigarettes of any kind and taking precautions against colds, the flu and other illnesses.
“We talked about smaller, incremental changes that can be made,” Miller said.
Bob Wurl, Hankinson, has been attending the Main Street Summits since they were launched in 2018. Wurl appreciates the insight from national speakers.
“It gives you a lot of perspective,” Wurl said. “The challenges we face in rural America, in this region, are not difference from those faced by people throughout the country. You realize that you’re not alone.”
Gil Penalosa, who spoke at the summit, is founder of 8 80 Cities. The organization helps communities reach their potential for visitors and citizens of all ages. One way to do so is by being appreciative and inviting.
“You really need the people like Roger Jensen, who step up and do good things, not for any reason but to make your community a better place,” Miller said. “It’s also about engaging and elevating the new leaders and champions of your community. Once you have new, fresh people, get them engaged.”
