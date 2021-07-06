Hi NABURs!
My name is Katie Schroeder, and I am the journalist product manger with the Daily News. It is my responsibility to moderate discussions on NABUR and find out answers your questions. Please let me know if you have any issues with the website, and I will do my best to help.
We are so glad you are here, and I am looking forward to having some great discussion and conversation.
What are your thoughts about the proposed recreation and Infinity centers?
Both Wahpeton and Breckenridge are looking at building a recreation center-type facility. Currently they both have proposed different concepts for their respective facilities.
Do you think that the proposed Breckenridge Infinity Center and Wahpeton Recreation Center are different enough in concept to be supported by the surrounding population? Read More
Welcome to NABUR!
NABUR stands for Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect, the purpose of the site is to allow members of the community to ask questions, participate in discussion and share their opinions in a civil environment.
Here is a step-by-step explanation of how to use NABUR. Read More
For a deeper look into the vision behind NABUR check out Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich's column here.
