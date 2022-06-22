Set for 18th Avenue North in Wahpeton, the latest SRCTC home adds to a neighborhood that includes or will include the Westdale I, Westdale II and Westdale III homes, Westdale Apartment Homes and Kennedy Park Townhomes. More of the properties have opened since 2017 and additional progress is expected.
House by house, street by street, Wahpeton continues to grow.
The approximately 54th house built by Southeast Region Career and Technology Center students traveled Wednesday from the Wahpeton center to the Westdale neighborhood. Center Director Dan Spellerberg was part of a convoy that included SRCTC’s longtime partner, Schmit House Movers, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Earlier this year, Spellerberg reported on SRCTC’s continued efforts to ensure students are “Choice Ready.” A program developed and promoted by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, Choice Ready seeks to have youth possess essential experiences including a completed high school education as they prepare for either higher education, the workforce or the military.
“We’re trying to provide hands-on, real life skills to these students,” Spellerberg said.
SRCTC has 14 member schools within and beyond the southern Red River Valley. Since 1985, Schmit House Movers has transported approximately 40 SRCTC-built homes. To date, Daily News previously reported, student-built homes have been placed in the cities and surrounding areas of Wahpeton, Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Colfax, Abercrombie and Mooreton, North Dakota.
“The Westdale housing development adjacent to Walmart will extend north by one avenue, 19th Avenue North, with 18th and 19th Streets North also extending,” Daily News reported in April 2022. “While 18th Street North would conclude at the addition’s northwest boundary, it would be possible to continue 19th Street North and create additional avenues in the event of further Westdale additions. Westdale III, meanwhile, will consist of 41 lots for single-family and twin homes.”
As the summer continues, Daily News will take a closer look at other housing development throughout Wahpeton.
