Nearly 25 Wahpeton citizens visited wellness facilities like the Rustad Recreation Center, West Fargo, N.D., during a Nov. 16 tour to gather information that may further the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center.
Courtesy Rich Slagle
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and Valley City, N.D., Mayor Dave Carlsrud seen during a visit to the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, among the supporters of a recreation center in the city, said a recent trip made by nearly 25 citizens met its goal.
Guests visited Family Wellness, Fargo, Rustad Recreation Center, West Fargo, Gaukler Family Wellness Center, Valley City, and Two Rivers Activity Center, Jamestown, North Dakota, on Nov. 16. Unlike a previous tour in April, the event included Wahpeton officials like Lambrecht, Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson, Park Board Commissioner Brian Watson and Community Development Director Chris DeVries.
“Our goal was to look at how other communities made themselves better by adding an asset and consider how we can make Wahpeton better,” Lambrecht said. “I feel that we received some really good ideas.”
The tour was enlightening, Lambrecht said at a subsequent Wahpeton City Council meeting. According to the mayor and Wahpeton Recreation Center supporters, the intended asset can be tailored for use by any age and provide “an economic boom to our communities.”
Mayor Dave Carlsrud, Valley City, North Dakota, is a former resident of Breckenridge, Minnesota. He said the Nov. 16 tour helped further bonds between the communities and their residents and the overall idea of a city thriving through wellness-based development.
“It was an informative visit,” Carlsrud said. “Our parks and recreation director, Tyler Jacobson, shared how our center did its fundraising and public relations in selling the project, as well as how they’ve been able to operate in the black. Tyler is a whiz at that.”
Jacobson said he felt the most significant thing visitors learned was that the Gaukler Family Wellness Center is able to provide its own cash flow.
“Supporters’ next goal in promoting a Wahpeton recreation center is one that’s been quietly developing from the beginning: identifying personal and large-scale stakeholders, whose support may range from utilizing the center to investing in it. An improved timetable for advancing the facility is expected following further research and additional feedback,” Daily News reported in October.
Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe was among the tour participants. Huwe said she attended to learn more about currently available wellness facilities, what works well with those facilities and what the facilities’ stakeholders would do differently.
“It was amazing to see the diversity of age groups utilizing each facility,” Huwe said. “At several sites, people commented that some of the groups that were extremely vocal in opposition to the construction of the project have become consistent patrons and advocates.”
Jenna Johnson, MS, is director of Family Wellness LLC, made possible through a partnership between Sanford Health and the YMCA of Cass County, North Dakota, and Clay County, Minnesota. Johnson said Family Wellness’s leaders and employees love sharing “our story of connectedness to our community.”
“If we can help other communities to develop a plan for a successful health and wellness facility like ours, we are happy to do so. Having this group come through and ask great questions achieved that. The group was very passionate about their community and truly seeks to explore what is best and most reasonable for their community,” Johnson said.
Lambrecht said the wellness centers tour helped participants see the big picture.
“A recreation center could build our community and from there, people will come from as much as 20-60 miles away to use it as well as see Wahpeton’s shopping, restaurants and other businesses,” Lambrecht said. “We want to add more economic boom, build our population and show what a great place we have to live in with Wahpeton.”