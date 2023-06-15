The Breckenridge Active Living Committee met at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The meeting minutes were approved and the committee quickly focused on the upcoming Headwaters Day in September.
Some of the events planned for the day include a parade, axe throwing, a car show, a rock wall, a queen pageant, a used book sale and live music.
The event will be from 9-2 p.m., Sept. 9, 2023. The committee is still seeking vendors in all categories: crafters, artisans, flea market sales, distributors and direct sale companies, area business, non-profit organizations and food vendors.
More information can be found by contacting Lori G. with the Breckenridge Active Living Committee at 218-643-4681 or by emailing lgefre@breckenridgemn.net.
Due to a lack of funds, the committee discussed sponsorships. Communications Specialist Rick Schara, West Central Initiative, introduced the organization and talked about what they do.
“We like to do this, it’s not a levy. We ask the city and communities to help.” Schara said, in reference to the sponsorship opportunity.
“How to bring the community together?” was the question posed by WCI. The initiative is a regional development organization focused on helping people immigrating from international communities mesh in a positive way with the community they live in.
WCI made an offer to sponsor "Welcoming America" at Headwaters Day, and to help advertise and publicize the event, in exchange for a diversity-based event at the celebration. The organization works with state grants and various funds. The sponsorship was for Welcoming Week, a national movement organized by Welcoming America.
The idea behind Welcoming America is to help build strong and inclusive communities by become more welcoming to newcomers, immigrants and refugees.
Council Member Evie Fox said the committee was “once supported by United Way,” and was hosting small events until they received a mini-grant from the state department of health.
“(We) latched onto them after that and graduated to bigger events that this committee has put together. That obviously didn’t happen overnight,” Fox said.
WCI then offered $500 to the committee as a sponsor. Discussion then began on various ideas for a diversity related event. The comment was made that food is a really good connector. Having a food truck or an event or booth celebrating international foods from various areas was talked about.
WCI mentioned that in the past, another community displayed a map of the world in their local library, and people could mark where they were from. Discussion of ideas will continue on in the upcoming weeks.
The meeting moved to recent construction of a Safe Route to School. It was noted that construction would take one week to complete.
Another note in the meeting was a review of a recent scavenger hunt that was hosted for Mental Health Awareness Month in May. A total of 97 participants walked, biked and scanned QR codes across seven miles worth of paths. Kids from the hunt reported that it was a lot of fun, but hard work. Prizes were discussed. The report said that prizes were a hurdle, but that they created a lot of drive. They would consider ideas for expanding their collection of prizes the next time the event was put on.
The committee then talked about ideas from the youth, and mentioned the National Night Out, which is set for Tuesday, August 1, 2023. It is a law enforcement hosted event for youth to interact with law enforcement. A bike giveaway will take place.
Following the discussion, the meeting was adjourned.