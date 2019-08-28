West Central Initiative to receive increase

A trio of employees from West Central Initiative attended the Wilkin County meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 to discuss their Live Wide Open movement. Live Wide Open’s mission is to get more people to move to and stay in west central Minnesota as part of the workforce.
The board agreed to support West Central Initiative with a commitment of $2,250 in 2020, $2,500 in 2021 and $2,750 in 2022.
“The reason we’re asking for an increase is rather than go to our cities and counties twice, we’d only have to come to you once. We haven’t asked for an increase in 10 years from any of our cities or counties,” Director of Development Rebecca Petersen said.
There’s been two Live Wide Open events in Breckenridge so far, which were hosted by Breckenridge Public Library and The Wilkin Drink and Eatery, respectively.
Wilkin County Public Health Director Deb Jacobs gave some insight on the upcoming Tobacco 21 law, which will be implemented on Sunday, Sept. 1. All the Wilkin County tobacco sellers have signed on.
Wilkin County Human Services Director David Sayler requested to allow their agency to remain the fiscal host for the Region 4 SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Employment Training Program, which passed unanimously.
Tony Frisch brought forth information about forming a Corrections Board Joint Powers Agreement. Commissioner Jonathan Green was the representative for the county and Commissioner Lyle Hovland serving as the alternate.
The board passed the Wilkin County Cellular Phone and Other Wireless Communications Device Use Policy. The policy states the County expects all employees who are required to drive as part of their job to drive safely and legally while on County business. It also spells out proper use of cell phones or other wireless communication devices while in the workplace.
The 2020-2021 Wilkin County and Tribal Child Care Fund Plan also carried.
Commissioners Green and Eric Klindt wrapped up the meeting by discussing their recent trip to the nation’s capital where they listened to multiple speakers, including Vice President Mike Pence.
“That was really eye-opening to meet with the other county commissioners and talk about the problems they have,” Green said. “It was interesting that a lot of the pains we have here are the pains they’re having in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Even though we feel like we’re in our own little world here, we’re really not. At least that’s what I learned from this.”
County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
