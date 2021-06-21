West Fargo woman dies as result of crash outside Walcott

A West Fargo, North Dakota, woman has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Tracy Stephens, 51, died Friday, June 18, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported. She had received serious injuries from a Saturday, June 12 crash which occurred a half-mile north of Walcott, North Dakota.
Stephens was the passenger of Robert Stephens, Jr., 47, also from West Fargo. Stephens Jr. received serious injuries from the crash. Neither Stephens Jr. nor Stephens were wearing a helmet while riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the highway patrol.
“(The motorcycle) was traveling northbound on County Road 26 at an unknown rate of speed,” the highway patrol stated. “(Stephens Jr.) lost control while negotiating a right hand curve and overturned the motorcycle a number of times.”
Both Stephens Jr. and Stephens were transported to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. They were two of four motorcyclists injured in two separate June 12 crashes on County Road 26.
Approximately immediately after the Stephens’ crash, driver Keegan Dahl, 37, Glyndon, Minnesota, and his passenger Brittney Kenyon, 36, Fargo, were in a crash. Dahl drove a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and he and Kenyon were immediately behind the Stephens’ motorcycle, Daily News previously reported. Neither Dahl nor Kenyon was wearing a helmet according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
“Once again, a motorcycle was traveling northbound on County Road 26 at an unknown speed,” Daily News reported. “Dahl also lost control while negotiating a right hand curve and overturned the motorcycle a number of times, the highway patrol stated.”
Dahl and Kenyon received injuries and were transported to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. New information on their conditions was not available.
Prior to both crashes, according to the highway patrol, road conditions were good and the sun was out. Both crashes remain under investigation and charges may be pending for both Stephens Jr. and Dahl.
Responding agencies included the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Sanford Air Med, Ambulance Service Inc. of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Kindred Ambulance and fire and rescue services from Colfax, Walcott and Kindred, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.