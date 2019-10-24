West Nile cases swatted in North Dakota

For the first time in years, Wahpeton had a mosquito season without a sample pool testing positive for West Nile virus.
West Nile virus, commonly identified in the summer, was only sporadically reported in North Dakota this year. Counties which identified West Nile cases, including Richland, Stutsman and Grand Forks, North Dakota, had an average of one or fewer cases.
Richland County, North Dakota, had one reported case of West Nile as of Thursday, Oct. 24. It affected a bird rather than mosquitoes, humans or other livestock.
“We did not see any West Nile activity in the city of Wahpeton itself, nor any positive tests for West Nile,” said Josh Meyer, an engineer and appraiser technician with the city of Wahpeton.
According to Meyer, 2019 marked the first time since West Nile testing began that Wahpeton has ever had no sample pools testing positive for the virus.
Mosquito control season occurred the way it normally does in Wahpeton. At its peak, ground spraying was performed 2-3 times a week.
“We would use barrier spray products at our parks,” Meyer said. “This involved treating the grass and trees and would last about 2-3 weeks.”
Barrier spraying, used more commonly before and after the first days of school, was intended to provide an additional measure of mosquito control. The idea is that when a mosquito came in contact with the barrier chemical, it would receive lethal exposure.
Larvicide was also commonly used during the 2019 mosquito season. Aerial spraying was not utilized.
One aerial spray for Wahpeton costs approximately $6,300, Daily News previously reported. A ground spraying costs $562. The city of Wahpeton estimates it can conduct 11 ground sprayings for the cost of one aerial spray.
Each year, Wahpeton allocates $18,000 for aerial spraying. Of that allocation, $3,000 is used to keep permits updated in the event of a necessary aerial spray. The unused $15,000 is kept in the city’s larger vector control fund.
Including humans, mosquitoes and birds, North Dakota reported 15 total West Nile cases as of Oct. 2, 2019. Eight human cases total were reported in Burleigh, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, McHenry, Mercer, Trail, Ward and Williams counties. Six mosquito cases total were reported in Grand Forks, Stark, Stutsman and Ward counties. Richland County had the one bird case total.
It’s a sharp contrast from the 184 statewide cases reported as of Oct. 10, 2018.
Many cases were reported in western North Dakota, toward the Missouri River, Daily News previously reported. This year, cases were less confined to a specific region or county.
“There’s a thought that in wetter years, there’s less likelihood of the West Nile virus,” Meyer said.
Culex tarsalis, the “West Nile mosquito,” can be found in specific moist conditions.
“The larvae are found in clear or foul water in a variety of habitats including ditches, irrigation systems, ground pools, marshes, pools in stream beds, rain barrels, hoof prints and ornamental pools,” the Walter Reed Biosystematics Unit stated.
Mosquito control recommendations are available at www.wahpeton.com.
Like any living creature, culex tarsalis is affected by negative weather conditions. This was explored during a West Nile-specific conference Meyer attended in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“We did have a pretty cold winter,” Meyer said. “It was possible mosquitoes tried to use some holes to get under the frost line. The frost reached lower and was able to kill those low mosquitoes.”
The combination of a reduced mosquito population, cooler overall temperatures and vector control efforts is believed to have been pivotal in this year’s reduced West Nile reports.
“There wasn’t much possibility to get that cycle going,” Meyer said.
