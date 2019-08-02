What are Minnesota's new highway laws?

Minnesotans saw several new driving-related laws take effect Thursday, Aug. 1. In addition to the hands-free cellphone driving law, Gov. Tim Walz signed the “left lane” bill into law this year, which requires slower moving vehicles to move over to the right lane. It updates existing language relating to lane usage to ensure drivers in Minnesota are being safe on the roads.
Another new law is the work safety law, which allows work zone flaggers to report drivers for violating directions, speeding or driving unsafely through work zones.
The requirement to move over and allow vehicles to pass in the left lane has been law in the state for many years, but language was modernized to account for today’s traffic. Basically, the left lane law says whenever practicable, drivers need to move out of the left lane so other vehicles may pass.
The law states that drivers who are moving slow enough to create a traffic hazard must move out of the left lane to allow other vehicles to pass. It does not allow drivers to speed.
The law does not apply when a driver is preparing to turn left at an intersection or looking to exit from the left lane of a controlled-access highway, on roads with more than one lane in the same direction.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety advises if a driver in front of you is going as fast as conditions allow, don’t pass them. Weather and road conditions, even darkness, can make it necessary to drive below the speed limit.
The agency says the new law will help reduce driver’s stress on the road by increasing efficiency and can help ward off road rage. Traffic also works best when all drivers are going about the same speed.
Violating the left lane law comes with a $50 fine.
The work zone safety law will permit peace officers to issue citations to drivers if there is probable cause to believe the driver violated work zone safety laws within the previous four hours. The legislation is modeled after a similar law allowing citations for violations of a school bus stop arm, based on a report from a bus driver. Work zone flaggers must complete training in order to be qualified to provide a report.
The law will improve safety for road workers and flaggers within highway work zones.
Each year in the U.S. a work zone crash happens once every 5.4 minutes, according to the Department of Public Safety. In Minnesota, there were 31 fatalities and 123 serious injuries in work zones over the last three years.
Finally, driver and vehicle services fees increased on Aug. 1. All driver’s license fees in Minnesota will go up by $4.50. The fee drops by $.75 on July 1, 2022.
Filing fees for all vehicle registration renewals increased by $1 to $7, and filing fees for all other types of vehicle transactions increase by $1 to $11. License plate fee increases will be implemented in mid-September.
There is also a $2.25 technology surcharge for all driver and vehicle service transactions.
To read more about the laws, visit https://dps.mn.gov/Pages/ default.aspx/.
