Excerpts from Justice Lisa Fair McEvers remarks on the 100th anniversary of North Dakota’s ratification of the 19th Amendment.
What does ratification mean in our lives today?
I cannot really address that without looking back on how society viewed women’s right to vote prior to ratification and what has happened since.
One hundred years ago, when my mother was born in 1919, my grandmother did not have the right to vote in most elections.
When I refer to “most elections,” that’s because women in North Dakota did have a limited right to vote prior to passage of the 19th Amendment. Since 1883 in Dakota Territory, and then following statehood in 1889, white women could vote for school officers and on school matters.
In 1917, state law also gave women the right to vote in municipal and presidential elections.
Two years later, the 19th Amendment was proposed by Congress. It reads: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
The amendment not only gave women the right to vote, it made them eligible to serve in positions from which they had previously been excluded.
Part of the dilemma of celebrating the anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment is raising awareness that there is a cause to celebrate. For example, we haven’t learned much about the wonderful things women have accomplished since receiving the right to vote. Women in North Dakota have, for instance, now held most statewide and local offices.
Having a voice in decision making, and one that is heard, is the most meaningful result of ratification. We have come a long way as women and as a society in general. But work remains so representation in elected positions is more reflective of the people we serve. The number of women elected hovers at around 20 percent in statewide positions, in our legislature, and our Supreme Court. We are doing slightly better in tdistrict courts, where women now hold 25 percent of the judgeships.
I challenge women and men to bring meaning to ratification and use their voice. Use it by voting, but also by encouraging qualified women and men to run for office.
I have a wall hanging in my office that reads: “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” I like to think it somehow applies to me, but it certainly applied to some early suffragettes. For example, Susan B. Anthony, along with more than a dozen other women, voted in the 1872 presidential election in order to test the 14th Amendment. Tried for illegally voting, she was fined $100 and refused to pay. Would you be willing to take such risks to vote?
Those of us who grew up always having the right to vote may take it for granted. While North Dakota does not keep statistics by gender, national studies indicate women do not take the right to vote for granted. Women exercise that right in greater numbers and percentages than men.
Even so, the percentage of eligible women actually voting has gone down. We should not take our right to vote for granted. Voting is how we make our voices heard. Look around the world and you see people ruled by tyrants because they do not have the right to vote.
The 19th Amendment only has meaning today if the right to vote is exercised. If it is, it means my granddaughters will have the same opportunity for their voices to be heard, and to serve, as my grandsons. It means that they don’t get a job just because they are women, but likewise are not turned away from opportunities because of their gender. I hope it means women can see themselves serving in professions that 100 years ago they were deemed not lawfully qualified to hold.
In closing, I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.
