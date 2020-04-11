The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest early childhood education association, with nearly 60,000 members and a network of 51 affiliates.
The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.
NAEYC first established the Week of the Young Child in 1971, recognizing that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life. The Week of the Young Child is a time to plan how we — as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation — will better meet the needs of all young children and their families.
Why focus on young children and early childhood programs?
Today we know more than ever before about the importance of children’s earliest years in shaping their learning and development. Yet, never before have the needs of young children and their families been more pressing.
The Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize that children’s opportunities are our responsibilities, and to recommit ourselves to ensuring that each and every child experiences the type of early environment — at home, at child care, at school, and in the community — that will promote their early learning.
It provides a time to celebrate young children and thank the early childhood teachers and everyone who is involved in the care and education of young children. This is also a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of the issues affecting young children and their families, and to rally more people to speak out about how these issues affect your community.
This year’s Week of the Young Child, April 11-17, 2020.
But with the current COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be able to gather together to celebrate this week as we have in previous years!
What can we do instead? Connect with and thank a childcare provider or early childhood educator – send a card, send a gift card, ask what they need right now in these tough times. Spend some enjoyable time with a young child, reading to them, playing with them, singing with them, listening to them. Make some memories with them – and savor every moment.
Events in our area in past years were sponsored by West Central Initiative along with Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, and we look forward to celebrating in the future when we can all be reunited in person.
