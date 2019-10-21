What makes Wahpeton special?

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View salutes the fans in the stands.
It’s an amazing experience to see full attendance at a high school sporting event, the Pithey family, Wahpeton, agrees. Even when the community can’t make it to the arena, its support is apparent.
“We saw it this summer, when the 14U Babe Ruth baseball team left for Alabama. The community support is just something. We saw it during Daniel’s time, too,” Pat Pithey said.
The Pitheys include father Pat, mother Lori and daughters Sam and Caitlyn. Sam Pithey, 18, is a senior at Wahpeton High School. Caitlyn Pithey, 15, is a sophomore. The family is completed by son Daniel, 20, a sophomore at North Dakota State University, and their 12-year-old yellow lab, Duce.
“We have tremendous community backing,” Pat Pithey said. “We’ve got the administrators and coaches who are engaged and really care about the kids.”
The community is the backbone of Wahpeton Public Schools, Lori Pithey said. The district includes a fair share of multi-sport athletes.
“It’s fun to see them go from one season to another. It’s just a great experience for youth and families,” Lori Pithey said.
Sam Pithey’s high school career has seen her play with numerous young women, including her sister. Many players have remained with their sports throughout their education.
“I’ll miss our team bonding, the coaches and all the fun times that come with that,” Sam Pithey said.
Due to a broken wrist, Caitlyn Pithey couldn’t play as much as she liked with her sister during her milestone senior year. Caitlyn’s on the mend, though, and should be ready for basketball next year.
“Every family with a kid in sports goes through some type of learning curve, whether it’s about injuries, soreness or nicks,” Pat Pithey said. “Our school system, from the coaches, trainers and tremendous staff members, does a great job of watching out for the kids and helping them.”
Originally from Verona, North Dakota, Pat Pithey moved to Jamestown during his later two years of high school. A former football and basketball player, he took on what was then known as the Wahpeton Wops.
“I didn’t think I would grow up and support Wahpeton, but I did have two of my five older siblings go to NDSCS,” Pithey said.
A native of the Harvey, North Dakota, area, Lori Pithey participated in track during her high school junior and senior years. Harvey was part of the North Star conference, with communities including Valley City, Rugby and Devils Lake, North Dakota, but not Wahpeton.
New arrivals to Wahpeton in the late ‘90s, the Pitheys started their family. When Daniel Pithey was an elementary student, he got involved with Wahpeton Parks and Recreation sports.
“We love sports and, well, you kind of follow and do what your kids love to do,” Pat Pithey said.
Pat Pithey picked up the role of basketball coach, part of a leadership team for Daniel Pithey and several young men for a three years before moving on to Sam Pithey and her teammates.
While her husband was coaching, Lori Pithey would support the athletics by driving her children and other youth to their events. The miles might have been plenty, but so were the memories.
“They were always in the stands, cheering us on,” Sam Pithey said.
When one of the Pithey children weren’t playing a sport, they were attending the other’s competition. Sam Pithey remembers playing basketball with her brother and picking up a couple pointers.
Caitlyn Pithey, whose athletic involvement includes volleyball, basketball and softball, said she got involved because she watched her older siblings playing and having fun.
The Pithey family, Wahpeton, have no trouble explaining what makes their community and school district so special.
It comes down to the people, they said.
It’s nice to see everyone out and supporting each other, Caitlyn Pithey said. That can mean underclassmen coming to upperclassmen’s matches, football players taking in volleyball games and Breckenridge Cowboys fans checking out the Wahpeton Huskies.
“It’s not just one side of the river,” Lori Pithey said. “We’re all in this together.”
After graduation this spring, Sam Pithey plans to attend NDSU and take a medical-related major. Daniel Pithey is studying retail apparel and design. Caitlyn Pithey is interested in elementary education.
When not at school events, the Pitheys enjoy hunting, golfing and having basketball games in their driveway. It’s not always a family affair.
“It depends on if our neighbors drive by and challenge us,” Pat Pithey said. “We were in our driveway and the Cornelius family drove by. Well, a few minutes later they came by. Our Sam played with their Gina and Daniel played with their son, Corbin. We ended up having a Friday night grudge match.”
You can take the athletes off the court, it seems, but you can’t take the sport from the athletes.
