What’s going on between Thanksgiving-New Year’s?

Celebrations, attractions and contests are all on the agenda for Wahpeton’s 2019 holiday season. Thanksgiving and Christmas are joined this year by the conclusion of the city’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary.
There’s so much going on, Community Development Director Chris DeVries said, that he’s not always sure what he’s talked about already. DeVries gave a brief rundown of what to expect between Thanksgiving week and New Year’s Eve when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, Nov. 4.
“Our annual Christmas tree lighting at Heritage Square will take place Tuesday, Nov. 26,” DeVries said. “Santa’s Workshop begins at 4 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m.”
Holiday Lane, a free attraction in Chahinkapa Park, also opens Tuesday, Nov. 26. The newly expanded display of decorated trees and structures will be viewable through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The 2019 Holiday Lights Parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 in Chahinkapa Park. Vehicles, floats, tractors and bicycles are welcome to participate for free in the parade, but interested parties are asked to first contact DeVries’ office.
A fireworks show is scheduled to follow the Holiday Lights Parade and could occur as early as 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Local households are invited to participate in a holiday lighting contest. The judging period lasts from Sunday, Dec. 1-Friday, Dec. 13. Contestants are asked to contact DeVries’ office so their homes are included in the judging.
“We’ll narrow it down to the top three for some prizes and include every house on a tour list, so everyone can come out and see their decorations,” DeVries said.
A 5-8 p.m. reception is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Wahpeton Event Center. It’s intended to conclude both “Thanks for 150 Years” weekend and the Wahpeton sesquicentennial.
“You’re advocating snow, then?” Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale asked DeVries.
“I’m advocating a little dusting of snow (to contrast with) the fireworks and for the holiday spirit. Not too much,” DeVries said.
“Be careful what you wish for,” Mayor Dale said.
During the meeting, council voted 5-0 on several motions. They include:
• an allocation of up to $85,714.36 to assist in the purchase of Northland Apartments, to be given as a grant with conditions (for more on this story, see separate article)
• an allocation of up to $46,300 from the Sales Tax for Recreation fund for the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, to be given as a grant with conditions; the money will be disbursed on a biweekly basis and the golf course is required to come up with a new operating plan for the Grille Room restaurant
• a final payment of $39,570.60 to Agassiz Underground, Fargo, for the extension of sewer and water lines on Wheatland Road; the project was in a tax increment financing district and concerned water for the Vision Ford-Lincoln car dealership, Wahpeton
• a purchase agreement between the city and Wahpeton Public Schools; the former Central Elementary site will be purchased for $40,000, a sale expected to close by early in the week of Monday, Nov. 11; the $40,000 comes from Wahpeton’s real estate levy fund
“Several inquiries have been received recently about potential development of the site,” Finance Director Darcie Huwe said. “A draft request for proposals has been referred to the finance committee.”
November is the month for several license holders to renew for the following year, Huwe said. Applications for tobacco, liquor, cabaret, taxicab, amusement device, itinerant merchant and secondhand goods dealer, house moving and waste hauling licenses will be presented to the council in December.
Councilman Rory McCann, 1st Ward, and Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland were absent from the meeting.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
