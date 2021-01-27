What’s going on here: Alien abductions or a natural phenomenon?

If you looked out at the frigid night sky on Tuesday, Jan. 27, you may have seen dozens of pillars of light shooting into the air. If you ventured closer, you may have also noticed them begin to disappear. To some, it looked like the Twin Towns had been transported to the Las Vegas, Nevada, strip. To others, it looked like a mass alien abduction.
What it is: The optical phenomena are known as light pillars, and take place in the coldest regions of the world. They rarely form below the farthest northern latitudes, National Geographic reported. The pillars occur when ice crystals — which typically exist only in high clouds — orient themselves hexagonally and float toward the ground, according to Atmospheric Optics. Their surface is positioned parallel to the Earth, which allows light to reflect off of them. The result is dozens of multicolored beams that appear to shoot out of artificial sources of light, like street lamps.
