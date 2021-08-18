What’s going on here: Breckenridge could see 6 spec homes start in fall

The development agreements are ultimately the builder's choice. This means a builder could choose to build solely in Wahpeton versus building homes on the Minnesota side of the river.

WHAT IS IT

The Southern Valley Economic Development Authority and the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority underwent a request for proposal (RFP) process to identify builders who would be able to begin housing construction as soon as the fall in the counties. They got 10 responses to the RFP and interviewed the six builders who fit within the autumn timeline, said Justin Neppl, SVEDA executive director.

“If everything comes back based on how we thought it would wind up, there could be 28 spec homes going into the two counties starting this fall,” Neppl said.

Each of the builders received a development agreement which includes the ideal spread of development in the two counties. The development agreements are ultimately the builder's choice, Neppl said. This means a builder could choose to build solely in Wahpeton versus building homes on the Minnesota side of the river.

“However, hard negotiations with them led us to believe they’re going to be kind of fluid with this stuff,” Neppl said.

WHAT’S NEXT

If all the agreements are signed, builders will contact Breckenridge City Hall looking to buy lots. An incentive will be offered to them on the back end, Neppl said. Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said one builder has already called to inquire about the lots.

As many as six spec homes could be built in Breckenridge, Neppl said.

