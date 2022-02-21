What’s going on here: Proposed MN bill would streamline absentee voting

A bill moving through the Minnesota House of Representatives would give voters the option to join an absentee ballot registration list that would automatically mail them an absentee ballot prior to each election.
Currently, around 26,000 Minnesotans are signed up for the permanent absentee ballot list, but they are sent an application prior to each election in order to receive their absentee ballot. The bill would forego the application process to make early, absentee voting more accessible. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester), has no Senate companion.
“This is an unnecessary additional step for voters who have already indicated they wish to be a permanent absentee voter. It’s also an extra step for election administrators,” Boldon said.
What this means to youThe bill would require that absentee ballots be mailed at least 46 days before each regularly scheduled primary or general election for federal, state, county, city or school board office;
at least 46 days before each special primary or special election to fill a federal, state, county, city
or school board vacancy; and at least 30 days before a town general election held in March. The bill would also expand the early voting timeline from seven days to 30 days.
“Instead of filling out an application and placing it in a signature envelope to be opened at a later date away from the voter, this bill would allow the voter to sign in, similar to how we do now at the polling place, sign the voter certificate and then receive their ballot to cast then and there,” Boldon said.
During the 2020 election, Minnesota experienced a record-high number of absentee voters. Of the 3,292,997 votes cast, 1,906,383 were absentee ballots (57.89 percent). The previous record number of absentee ballots cast was in 2018, a state general election year, where just 24 percent of the total turnout was by absentee ballot, Daily News previously reported. Wilkin County, Minnesota, had a record high voter turnout, with 90.97 percent of registered voters casting a ballot.
