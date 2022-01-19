What’s going on here? There’s nothing canine about this phenomenon
Carrie McDermott • Daily News

What it is

Every now and then, typically on particularly frigid winter days, the Twin Towns is graced by a weather phenomenon known as a sun dog. Contrary to its name, the unique event doesn’t just happen around the sun and it has nothing to do with canines.

If you paid attention to the Tuesday night, Jan. 18 sky, you may have noticed colorful blotches surrounding the nearly-full moon in an arch shape. Then, on your way into work Wednesday morning, you may have seen the same occurrence around the sun.

Sun dogs are seen 22 degrees to the left or right of the sun, and are formed by moisture filtering the sunlight, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It is similar to a rainbow, and appears when sunlight hits clouds of ice crystals, which act as prisms. Because of the bending of sunlight, sun dogs often appear more red closer to the sun with a blue or white tail furthest from the sun.

Sun dogs can also occur around the moon, and are sometimes called moon dogs. The same science applies, but a nighttime sun dog requires a full or nearly full moon. Because of this, the phenomenon is much less common at night than it is during the day.

The weather event is also called a mock sun, parhelia — which means “with the sun” — or phantom suns. Nighttime sun dogs are also referred to as paraselene, meaning “with the moon.”

While scientists and historians aren’t certain where the name “sun dogs” originated from, they know the term has been around for at least a century, according to Wonderopolis. Some theorize the name compares the blotches around the sun to the way a dog follows its master.

If you missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s event, look at the sky again when the sun is rising or setting on a freezing day. You just might be witness to this arresting phenomenon.

