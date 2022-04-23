I’m not quite sure what you had planned for your Saturday, but if you’re reading the Daily News, you’re off to a lovely start. The next thing you need to do is grab the entire family and head down to Chahinkapa Zoo.
Today, April 23, 2022, is opening day at Chahinkapa Zoo. After about six months of off-season the park is ready to open its gates to the public again.
While a “true spring” has yet to take hold in the park, the animals and staff are excited to have guests once again. Since the last season, the zoo has made a few additions, including three new buildings and a bobcat named Clover.
The three new buildings are for cheetahs, fossa and tigers. While the cheetah and fossa buildings are complete, the tiger building has a bit of work left.
The date of its completion is still unknown, however, Lead Keeper Addy Paul said she hopes to see tigers in the park by the summer.
“I think the anticipation of bigger attractions like the tigers will bring our attendance numbers up,” Paul said. “People like coming to the zoo every year either way.”
All three buildings cost just under $500,000 to construct and about two months to finish.
The zoo has warmly welcomed a new member to their family. Clover, the bobcat, has made a journey from the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Wahpeton.
“She was introduced to Jack during his prolonged stay while the fossa habitat was being built,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “The fossa were moved to the true north cat habitat during that time.”
The fossa has now been moved back to his own enclosure, generally seen running around or perched up on his rock. Both cheetahs have also been moved into their new building, as well.
This year you can still expect to see social distancing signage in the zoo, but not as much as the previous few years. Paul said she has noticed people will social distance on their own, so too much signage can feel redundant or unnecessary.
The zoo opens at 10 a.m. today (Saturday, April 23) and closes at 4 p.m., so you should probably put this article down and get in the car.
Future zoo events include:
• Zoo Class Sign Up — May 2, 2022 — Interested parties can sign up online or in person at the Wahpeton Community Center from noon to 6 p.m. Any class can be signed up for after May 2, as well.
• Blue Goose Days — June 3-5, 2022 — It’s time to get out and enjoy a fun-filled day at Chahinkapa Zoo! Check back for vendor information.
• Zoo Members Picnic — September 2022 — Become a member and eat with us!
• ZooBoo — Oct. 30, 2022 — Come celebrate Halloween with fun costumes and lots of candy!
