Nine elderly females, their landlord and a city councilman attended a Tuesday, Oct. 22 informational meeting regarding Northland Apartments, Wahpeton.
Northland Apartments, three multi-unit complexes, have been in the public eye for their prospective sale and subsequent questions. Jerri Lynn, a resident of what’s known as the Northland Elderly Apartments on 14th Avenue North, hosted the meeting.
In addition to the Northland residents, the meeting was attended by co-owner Jerry Meide and Councilman-at-large Perry Miller. Breezy Schmidt, Legal Services of North Dakota, provided extensive information about residents’ options, as did Gideon Anders of the National Housing Law Project.
Corey Gregg, the contact person for prospective buyer Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC, did not attend. Gregg is expected to attend the next meeting of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee, which had previously given conditional recommendation that the city council allocate nearly $86,000 for assisting in the purchase of Northland Apartments.
Gregg was a no-show when the finance committee met on Oct. 14, 2019. A message given by Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries indicated Gregg was willing to wait on his application for a Bank of North Dakota Flex PACE interest buy down until a subsequent tenants meeting.
That meeting, a non-public event at Rainbow Court, Wahpeton, occurred Monday, Oct. 21. Facilitated by Prairie Homes Management, the meeting was announced as a question and answer session between a United States Department of Agriculture representative and affected tenants.
Steve Lervik, director of the USDA Rural Development’s multi-family housing program, declined to comment, directing Daily News to public information officer Mike Stepien.
"The meeting was productive," Stepien said. "Most tenants were pleased with the outcome. The key point is that no one will be displaced. USDA RD is offering vouchers to those tenants currently there to supplement their rent."
Although vouchers are being offered, Schmidt and Anders said they are not necessarily as beneficial as indicated.
"RD vouchers have restrictions," Schmidt said. "The voucher subsidy does not include a utility allowance if you are receiving such an allowance. This means that you will have to pay the full cost of the utilities that you are now paying."
The voucher subsidy also never changes, Schmidt said.
"If rent goes up, you have to pay the difference. If you move to an area where rents are more expensive, you will have to pay the difference," she said.
Constructed in 1982, Northland Apartments was financed through a 50-year Section 515 loan from the USDA Rural Development program. The three buildings, including two on 12th Street North, Wahpeton, have 37 units, 35 of which have residents receiving Rural Development rental assistance.
One possible outcome is the establishment of use restrictions. What this means for Northland Apartments residents is any owner would have to continue to operate the buildings as if they continued to be in the 515 program for as long as the residents wanted to stay.
"For residents who receive rental assistance, this means your rent will continue to be calculated based on 30 percent of your household income," Schmidt said. "You will have your income certified once a year. You will continue to receive a utility allowance."
Meide declined to speak on record following the public meeting.
“I wish there had been more tenants that had come,” Schmidt said. “I was very impressed that a councilman and the owner came. That shows he cares about what’s happening.”
Lynn, meanwhile, said she still has questions.
“It was clearly stated they wanted to close (a sale on) Oct. 15. There was a rush with city council on the Flex PACE issue. The closing is still a primary concern in my mind, because I don’t understand how it would work,” Lynn said.
For Schmidt, the matter is pretty clear and explained at the closed-door meeting.
“(Completing a sale’s) all fine and dandy, but the USDA has the primary mortgage, so good luck with all that,” she said.
The next finance committee meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at City Hall.
