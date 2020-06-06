While voting by mail has been going on for the past several weeks, North Dakota’s official primary election day is Tuesday, June 9.
The primaries allow voters to select candidates to run in the general election, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. North Dakota’s general election includes races for state positions, the governor’s office and the U.S. House of Representatives with terms beginning in January 2021.
As a public service for last-minute voters, Daily News will summarize the state and national races on North Dakota’s primary ballot. In each race, voters may only chose one candidate.
Governor and Lt. Governor
Incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford are running as Republicans. They face challengers Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden, respectively. Challenging the Republican candidates are Democratic-Nonpartisan League (NPL) candidates Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig and Libertarian candidates DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek. Both the Democratic-NPL and Libertarian pairs are running in uncontested races. All candidates are running for a four-year term.
Representative in Congress
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong is running in an uncontested race as a Republican. There are two Democratic-NPL challengers, Zach Raknerud and Roland Riemers. Steven Peterson is running in an uncontested race as a Libertarian challenger. All candidates are running for a two-year term.
State Auditor
Incumbent State Auditor Joshua Gallion is running in an uncontested race as a Republican. Challenger Patrick Hart is running in an uncontested race as a Democratic-NPL candidate. There is no official Libertarian candidate, although write-in votes are permitted. All candidates are running for a four-year term.
State Treasurer
Challengers Thomas Beadle and Daniel Johnston are running in a contested race as Republicans. Incumbent North Dakota State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, a Republican, is not running for re-election. Challenger Mark Haugen is running in an uncontested race as a Democratic-NPL candidate. There is no official Libertarian candidate, although write-in votes are permitted. All candidates are running for a four-year term.
Insurance Commissioner
Incumbent Jon Godfread is running in an uncontested race as a Republican. Challenger Travisia Martin is running in an uncontested race as a Democratic-NPL candidate. There is no official Libertarian candidate, although write-in votes are permitted. All candidates are running for a four-year term.
Public Service Commissioner
Incumbent Brian Kroshus is running in an uncontested race as a Republican. Challenger Casey Buchmann is running in an uncontested races as a Democratic-NPL candidate. There is no official Libertarian candidate, although write-in votes are permitted. All candidates are running for a six-year term.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Incumbent Kirsten Baesler faces challengers Brandt Dick and Charles Tuttle in a nonpartisan race. All candidates are running for a four-year term.
Justice of the Supreme Court
Incumbent Jon Jensen is running in an uncontested nonpartisan race. He is running for a 10-year term.
Primary ballots can be mailed to the Richland County Auditor’s Office, or returned at any of five secure drop off locations throughout Richland County. They are:
• a dropbox at the northwest corner of the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N, Wahpeton, ND 58075
• the night book dropbox of the Hankinson City Library, 319 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, ND 58041
• the utility dropbox of Lidgerwood City Hall, 15 Wiley Ave. N., Lidgerwood, ND 58053
• the utility dropbox of Wyndmere City Hall, 451 Fourth St., Wyndmere, ND 58081
• the utility dropbox of the Christine Community Center, 201 Maine St., Christine, ND 58015
Drop boxes will be available until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Ballots sent to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8.
“If you want your votes to be counted in the immediate election results, please postmark your ballot or use a dropbox by the appropriate deadlines,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said previously. “The county canvassing board makes the final decision on ballots received after deadlines.”
Look to Daily News for updated coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.