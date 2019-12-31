“You Count in 2020,” the Richland Complete County Committee reminds North Dakota residents.
Composed of residents from Richland County, North Dakota, the committee was formed to educate on the importance of the 2020 United States Census.
An average of approximately 75 percent of Twin Towns Area residents participate in the census according to Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe. While that figure represents a majority, the remaining 25 percent represents several million dollars lost for numerous assistance programs.
“Lack of participation translates to a $1,910 per resident per year loss,” Daily News previously reported. “A census is taken every 10 years, meaning a potential loss of $19,100 per resident per decade.”
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is among the programs whose funding is determined by census responses. So is the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). So is Medicaid.
“Census responses determine congressional representation in the states and inform how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for critical public services and infrastructure,” the U.S. Census Bureau stated. “(This includes) health clinics, schools, roads and emergency services.”
Residents are invited to respond beginning in March 2020. The reference date for the census is April 1, 2020.
The following types questions are expected to be asked on the census:
• How many people live in your home? (This includes babies and non-relatives, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The Census Bureau asks for names so it can be determined if a person’s information is submitted more than once, like if two members of the same household submit forms.)
• Who are you? (The census asks for a person’s sex, age, date of birth and race. This information is used for creating statistics, which can be used for everything from community planning to ensuring non-discrimination, the Inquirer continued.)
• Do you own your home? (Participants may be asked if they own with a mortgage or loan, own without a mortgage or loan, rent or occupy without payment or rent. Once again, the idea is to create statistics.)
• What is your phone number? (In this case, only one number per household needs to be submitted.)
It’s actually unlikely the Census Bureau would ever need to call a respondent, the Inquirer reported. The only situation where that would occur is if answers needed to be clarified.
The Census Bureau has stated it will not send emails soliciting responses, nor will it ask for any of the following:
• a social security number
• money
• bank account or credit card numbers
• a household’s income
Beginning in 2020, census participants can do so online, by phone or by mail. For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
