What’s Your Question?: Bois de Sioux ownership

The issue
Wahpeton’s city council recently considered and ultimately decided to approve the replacement of a water heater at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course’s clubhouse.
Both the clubhouse building and the golf course’s land are owned by the city of Wahpeton. Daily News is examining the ownership arrangement.
Background
• The Bois de Sioux Golf Club is nearly 100 years old, loosely established by citizens of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, in 1922. The club was incorporated on Aug. 1, 1924 and bought land in Breckenridge on Oct. 5, 1927.
• Robert Hughes, in 1940, came up with the idea for an 18-hole course for Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Later in the decade, he donated the necessary land.
• In 1953, a year after the North Dakota portion was ready for play, Hughes first deeded the land for park purposes. A second deed gave specifications for how the land could be used.
• Under the terms of the deed, a substantial portion of the Bois de Sioux property must be utilized as a public golf course.
As it stands
• Wahpeton has ownership of the Bois de Sioux land “for and during an indefinite period of time” as long as the golf club maintains and operates it as a public golf course “at which the general public may, for a reasonable fee, play the game of golf.” In the event the agreement isn’t met, the land would revert back to any of R.J. Hughes’ heirs.
• Wahpeton’s ownership of the Bois de Sioux land proved invaluable in the wake of the 1997 Red River flood, said City Assessor Carla Broadland, secretary of the golf course board. Subsequent flood protection efforts would have required the city to acquire land it already owned.
• Under an agreement with the golf course, the city of Wahpeton pays $2,500 twice a year for clubhouse maintenance. The money is used for building improvements, Broadland said. The fund is currently allocated for restroom improvements, resulting in Wahpeton’s council agreeing to use money from its sales tax for recreation fund to replace the water heater.
Some information for this article came from Daily News archives, a history compiled by former Wahpeton Mayor Jim Sturdevant and Dr. Jack Pfister and correspondence by former City Auditor Arden Anderson.
