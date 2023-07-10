What Should I Know About … Father Greg Haman?

Father Gregory Haman is the new priest at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. He succeeds the now-retired Father Dale Lagodinski, who turns 77 on Aug. 2.
Daily News sat down with Father Haman, 40, to learn more about his journey and what he hopes to accomplish while serving St. John’s and the Twin Towns Area.
Daily News: You have served St. John’s before, is that correct?
Father Gregory Haman: I was the parochial vicar for two years, from 2012-2014. I was also here for a year while I was a seminarian. That was the 2008-09 school year.
DN: Where are you originally from?
FH: I grew up in New Rockford, North Dakota, an hour north of Jamestown. That’s where I was born and raised.
DN: What inspired you to enter into the priesthood?
FH: It was not something that was on my mind until I was in college at NDSU. I came to realize that my faith was something that I had but wasn’t something that I could talk about. I started taking Bible studies so that I could feel a little bit more versed in my faith and answer people’s questions when they asked me about being Catholic. That launched my faith.
DN: How did your faith flourish?
FH: I started attending mass more frequently. It was not just on weekends, but in the middle of the week. I’d like to point out, also, that there was a point where I realized that somewhere along the line, I had moved from the back of the church to the front of the church. I was attending mass and I hadn’t realized it at the time until I was thinking about it afterwards. Along the line, I started having a deeper desire for a sort of relationship with God, with the Lord, than I was having.
DN: What were you noticing?
FH: I was going to mass, I was taking the sacraments and I was going to confession. Along the line, I realized that my desire was going to lead me to no longer be a parishioner receiving the sacraments, but on the other side, the priest’s side. That was where I had some idea of clarity, that this was not only what the Lord wanted for me, but what I was also desiring.
DN: What inspired you to make St. John’s your parish?
FH: That was not my choice. As priests, we are assigned as the bishop (Bishop John Folda, Diocese of Fargo) directs us. It really came down to starting in the seminary, when I was first assigned here. There probably was not too much deep consideration for this young man and this location. It was a matter of “These are the seminarians that we have, and these are the locations that we send seminarians to.” It seemed like a great fit.
DN: How so?
FH: I had a really good rapport with Father Dale and the staff. That’s probably why, when I was first going to be a priest and the bishop gave us our assignments, I was put back in Wahpeton to serve as a priest. St. John’s was my first parish and Wahpeton has felt like a home. I would say that every parish takes on a kind of home quality, including Wahpeton. When Father Dale announced his retirement, I did not have anything to do with my assignment, until the bishop gave me a phone call and said “I have chosen to assign you to Wahpeton.” It seemed like a natural step, even though I had nothing to do with it myself.
DN: In addition to St. John’s, what other parishes have you served?
FH: After I left here in 2014, I moved up to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. I was there for three years. After that, I became the pastor, not the parochial vicar or second in command, for three parishes. Holy Rosary Catholic Church, LaMoure, was where I lived and was my main parish. There was also St. Raphael’s in Verona and Assumption Catholic Church in Dickey. For the past six years, I was the pastor there.
DN: What did you do between the end of your seminarian year in Wahpeton and your parochial vicar years? Were there any other parishes you served during that time?
FH: I entered the seminary in 2005. I was there until 2012, when I was ordained, except for that year serving in Wahpeton as an intern. Otherwise, I was in education.
DN: What are you most looking forward to here at St. John’s?
FH: Right now, I’m trying to wrap my head around a bigger and much more active parish environment than what I’m used to. I’ve never served as the pastor for a large parish like this, at the helm of the ship, so to speak. My first desire is to really come to understand the place and get to know the people on a personal level. That’s one of the blessings, in some cases I do already have that, even though it’s been nine years.
DN: Do you feel that you have a new role?
FH: I’m honored to be able to be here as the pastor, the spiritual father of the family. I’m jumping into the challenge of figuring out of what that will require of me and how to provide for the family. Aside from that, I would love in the months ahead to develop a sense of what my parishioners need and how to serve them. I want to make a vision for the parish, but that will come in time.
DN: What do you see as possible challenges with your new role?
FH: It does include working with a larger staff. I’m coming from a small town church, which is largely volunteer-based. Of course, we do have volunteers around here in Wahpeton. Maybe I’ve been blessed with parish assignments where this is the case, but I’ve always found that people love their parishes and are happy to be able to lend a hand to them. They find a sort of pride in that. I also know that this is asking of me to have a higher level of professionalism and administration.
DN: Are there opportunities you’re anticipating?
FH: The school, St. John’s School, is something I’m excited about. It will be asking a lot of me, but I’ve always been delighted in St. John’s School. I’ve always loved how Father Dale was good at gathering together a staff that is happy together and very competent. I feel blessed to inherit what he has put together in that regard. The school and the daycare provide such a freshness to every day. I’m excited to be back with that.
DN: Do you have any message you’d like to share with Twin Towns Area community members?
FH: Thinking out loud here, I would say that I’ve always seen my role as a priest — my role, my identity — as being one who is here for the community at large. Not everyone identifies as a Catholic, or even as a Christian. I see myself as being here, directed here by Jesus Christ, and He loves the whole flock. It’s whether they know Him or believe in Him or not. My gaze is to the whole community, and trying to be a bridge to them, no matter where they are, with God.
DN: If you had to say that directly to someone, what would you say?
FH: I see myself as here for everyone, in that regard, to be a bridge between them and the Lord. Whether your are Catholic or not, practicing or not, I want to be here for them. I’m excited to get to know the larger community of Wahpeton and be a part of it.