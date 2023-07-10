What Should I Know About … Father Greg Haman?

Father Gregory Haman is the new priest at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Father Gregory Haman is the new priest at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. He succeeds the now-retired Father Dale Lagodinski, who turns 77 on Aug. 2.

Daily News sat down with Father Haman, 40, to learn more about his journey and what he hopes to accomplish while serving St. John’s and the Twin Towns Area.

What Should I Know About … Father Greg Haman?
Buy Now

'My first desire is to really come to understand the place and get to know the people on a personal level. That’s one of the blessings, in some cases I do already have that, even though it’s been nine years,' Father Haman said about being at St. John's in Wahpeton.


Tags