What should I know about … fireworks?

Pat Dufault, Underwood, Minn., checks out items at Little Unny's Fireworks. Dufault, a Wahpeton native, grew up with Cory Unruh and has loyalty to his fireworks business.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Continuing our tradition of bringing all the information in less time, Daily News shines the spotlight on fireworks.

Am I able to purchase and use fireworks in Wahpeton? Fireworks can currently be purchased and used through Wednesday, July 5. The current fireworks season began Tuesday, June 27. Fireworks can be purchased or used between 9 a.m.-11 p.m. through Monday, July 3, between 9 a.m.-12 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and between 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Josie Uriell sells fireworks for Sturdevant Properties. Proceeds from those sales will benefit youth football in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn.
This is Dylan Johnson's first year selling fireworks to benefit the Wahpeton FFA. Fireworks sales and use is legal to the general public in Wahpeton.
Anikka Baker, who sells fireworks for Jerry's Fireworks.
Patriot Place Fireworks holds the fifth license to sell fireworks in the city of Wahpeton.