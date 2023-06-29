What should I know about … fireworks?

Continuing our tradition of bringing all the information in less time, Daily News shines the spotlight on fireworks.
Am I able to purchase and use fireworks in Wahpeton? Fireworks can currently be purchased and used through Wednesday, July 5. The current fireworks season began Tuesday, June 27. Fireworks can be purchased or used between 9 a.m.-11 p.m. through Monday, July 3, between 9 a.m.-12 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and between 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.
How many licensed fireworks sellers are there in Wahpeton? Five. As they appear on information from the city, they are:
• Cory Unruh — Little Unny’s Fireworks, 210 Bypass
• Joshua Herman — Jerry’s Fireworks, 1981 Ninth St. N.
• Jim Sturdevant — Sturdevant Properties, 115 Dakota Ave.
• Wahpeton FFA Alumni Chapter — Ace Hardware, 2101 Ninth St. N.
• Melissa Miller — Patriot Place Fireworks, 1002 Dakota Ave.
Can fireworks be sold for fundraising? Yes. The fireworks selling at 115 Dakota Ave. is in support of youth football in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. The fireworks selling at 2101 Ninth St. N. is in support of the Wahpeton FFA.
Am I able to purchase and use fireworks in Breckenridge? All aerial and explosive fireworks are illegal for personal use or sale in Minnesota, unless a certified operator with a permit is in charge of the display.
How excited are locally-licensed fireworks sellers? Daily News visited the businesses that are licensed to sell fireworks in Wahpeton. Each merchant agreed: it’s going to be a good year, especially once you’ve taken the time to recognize and follow safety practices.
How can I safely use my fireworks?
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission urges:
• never allowing children to play with or ignite fireworks including sparklers
• making sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them
• keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a fire or other mishap
• only lighting fireworks one at a time and moving back quickly after the lighting
• never trying to relight or pick up fireworks that did not fully ignite
• never using fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs
How can I make sure my pets aren’t disturbed when fireworks are used?
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends keeping pets indoors, closing the curtains or blinds and turning on TVs or radios to provide some distraction. A toy can also be treated with a favorite food to occupy a pet’s mind and otherwise distract them while fireworks are being used.
Will the Twin Towns Area have an official fireworks event?
Fireworks provided by Little Unny’s will be displayed beginning at dusk on Tuesday, July 4. The event will conclude “Wahpeton’s Annual Fourth of July Baseball & Fireworks Spectacular.”
In addition to Little Unny’s, who else is making the Spectacular possible? The event is sponsored by Comstock Construction, James M. Anderson, CPA, Nadine Julson, LLC, Withuski & Sabbe DDS, Wahpeton Convention & Visitors Bureau and Interstate Engineering.
I’ll be out of town, but can I still see highlights from the Spectacular? You sure can! Daily News will be there, taking plenty of photos for print and online. (If you are at the Spectacular, stop on by and say hi!)